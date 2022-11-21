Welsh group Goldie Lookin Chain have released a song to celebrate Wales’ return to the World Cup for the first time in 64 years

Welsh band Goldie Lookin Chain have released a new song to celebrate Wales’ return to the World Cup.

The new song Football, Football Football has been described by the Newport based group Goldie Lookin Chain as the “unofficial anthem of all football.” The music video shows the band leading members of the public in a march and is reminiscent of the video for the 1998 World Cup song Vindaloo by Fat Les.

The Wales national team are competing in their first World Cup since 1958. They will be managed by Robert Page and captained by former Real Madrid and Tottenham star Gareth Bale.

Goldie Lookin Chain will be hoping that their new anthem inspires Wales to glory in the upcoming tournament and will be hoping to emulate the spirit of the 2016 team which went all the way to the Euro semi-final.

But what are the lyrics to Football, Football Football and who features in the Qatar 2022 World Cup video? Here is everything you need to know.

When was Football, Football, Football released?

Football, Football Football was officially released by Goldie Lookin Chain on Friday 18 November. It was released just two days before the opening World Cup fixture and three days before Wales’ opening game against the United States.

How to listen to Football, Football, Football?

Football, Football Football is now available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music. The Newport group also released the official video for the song on YouTube on Sunday 20 November.

The video has received 5,800 views on YouTube in the first 24 hours and has been liked by 263 people.

Gareth Bale will play an important role for Wales in the World Cup. (Getty Images)

Who sings Football, Football, Football?

The new World Cup anthem Football, Football Football is sang by Welsh group Goldie Lookin Chain.

Goldie Lookin Chain are a Welsh comedy hip hop group based in the Welsh city of Newport. The group produces humorous, controversial and often explicit songs that satire hip-hop and South Wales in general. The band’s most popular songs include: Guns Don’t Kill People, Rappers Do and Soap Bar.

What are the lyrics to Football, Football, Football?

The lyrics to the song are extremely simple to follow and for the most part are “football, football football football, football, football football goal” with the song occasionally making a reference to memories from the World Cup history such as shouting out the names of players like Cameroon legend Roger Milla.

Who features in video?

The music video for Football, Football Football stars the Goldie Lookin Chain band members: Rhys Hutchins, Graham Taylor, Tom Clugston, John Rutledge, Adam Hussain and Mike Balls. The video which is based in the Welsh City, Newport features the band members and a group of fans who march behind them singing the anthem.

Who do Wales play in the FIFA World Cup?

Wales have been drawn in Group B and will face USA, Iran and England in the group stage. The Dragons will face the Three Lions in the final group game - in the first ever battle of Britain between the two sides at a World Cup. The fixture could prove decisive in determining which of the two sides progresses to the knockout stage of the tournament.