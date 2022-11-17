Wales’ opening fixture at the Qatar World Cup will be against the USA following England’s opener against Iran. How to watch on UK TV and squad news

Wales are currently making their final preparations ahead of their grand return to the World Cup. This will mark the first time since 1958 that Wales have reached the tournament proper of the World Cup and following two strong performances in the recent Euros championships, they will hope to progress just as far, if not further than they managed over 60 years ago.

The Red Dragons narrowly missed out on World Cup play-off in 2018 but this year Rob Page’s squad defied many expectations by reaching the finals while the USA struggled through the qualification rounds and their manager, Gregg Berhalter, is now under increasing pressure to get his rising stars to deliver. Notably, Berhalter is the first man to represent the USA at a World Cup as both a player and coach after he featured for the USMNT at the 2002 and 2006 tournaments.

Star players Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie will be crucial if the USA are to progress into the next stage - which they are tipped to do - while Wales’ talisman Gareth Bale will have the hopes of his nation resting heavily on his shoulders and indeed his left foot.

Here is all you need to know ahead of their World Cup fixture next week...

When is Wales vs USA?

The two sides will meet for their first World Cup fixture on Monday 21 November 2022. Kick-off is scheduled for 7pm GMT and will take place after England’s first match against Iran at 1pm. Qatar’s Al Rayyan Stadium will host the match and the ground, which was first built in 2003, has a capacity for 44,740 spectators.

USA's Christian Pulisic during match against Saudi Arabia in Spetember 2022

How to watch Wales vs USA?

The match will be available on ITV. BBC and ITV will be sharing the coverage of the World Cup with BBC taking England’s opener and ITV taking Wales’ first fixture. Coverage will begin at 6pm GMT ahead of the 7pm kick-off and the match can also be live streamed on ITV’s streaming service ITVHub.

Wales vs USA head-to-head

The two nations have played each other only twice before, both friendly internationals. In 2003 the US won 2-0 while their most recent meeting, in 2020, ended in a 0-0 draw.

All odds courtesey of Betfair:

USA to win: 8/5

Draw: 19/10

Wales: 2/1

Team news

While Gareth Bale will no doubt be seen as Wales’ star performer this World Cup - which could well be his last - Brennan Johnson is also set to light up the pitch for Wales. There have been several questions around the fitness of the former Real Madrid star but all now appears well ahead of their first meet against the USA.

Wales: Wayne Hennessey, Danny Ward, Adam Davies, Ben Davies, Joe Rodon, Ben Cabango, Chris Mepham, Chris Gunter, Connor Roberts, Neco Williams, Ethan Amapdu, Tom Lockyer, Aaron Ramsey, Joe Allen, Harry Wilson, Joe Morrell, Matthew Smith, Dylan Levitt, Sorba Thomas, Rubin Colwill, Jonny Williams, Gareth Bale (C), Daniel James, Mark Harris, Kieffer Moore, Brennan Johnson.