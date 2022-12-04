Three Lions will play France in the next round in Qatar

England will face the reigning world champions France in the World Cup quarter finals.

The Three Lions overcome Senegal in the round of 16. Harry Kane was on the score sheet for the first time in the tournament on Sunday (4 December).

Advertisement

After a tricky start to the game, Jordan Henderson opened the scoring for England before the Spurs striker opened his account with a cool finish just before half-time.

England are into the next round of the competition in Qatar. The Three Lions will face the current winners of the previous World Cup in Russia in 2018 in the coming days.

Advertisement

Gareth Southgate and his men will face Kylian Mbappe and Les Blues, after France’s 3-1 win over fellow European side Poland. Three Lions beat Senegal 3-0 at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

Here is all you need to know:

Advertisement

Who will England face in the quarter finals?

Making the quarter finals for the second successive World Cup, the Three Lions face a tough ask. England will play reigning World Champions France in the next round.

England beat Senegal in their round of 16 game on Saturday, while France beat Poland earlier in the game. The rivals will face each other at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

Unless injury problems persist and despite Callum Wilson breathing down his neck, Kane will start against Senegal.

Advertisement

When will England’s quarter final game be?

Three Lions vs France will take place on Saturday 10 December. The game at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar will kick off at 7pm UK time (8pm central European time).

Advertisement

It is set to be the last of the quarter finals. The games will be played out across Friday 9 December and Saturday 10 December.

How to watch England vs France?

The clash between Three Lions and Les Bleus will be televised in the UK. The TV schedule for the quarter finals has not been confirmed.

BBC and ITV split the coverage throughout the tournament. It has not yet been confirmed which channel the England will be televised on.

Advertisement

Both BBC and ITV stream the games on their respective services- iPlayer and ITVX. The TV schedule will be confirmed in the coming days.

Advertisement

Who scored the goals for England?

Jordan Henderson opened the scoring for the Three Lions against Senegal. He scored after a pull back from Jude Bellingham in the 38th minute.

Harry Kane struck in the 45th minute, just before half-time, after great work again from Bellingham, who plays his club football for Brussia Dortmund in Germany. The victory was confirmed when Bukayo Sako struck in the 57th minute.

Fans at the Croydon Boxpark in south London roared and rose to the feet as Jordan Henderson scored England’s first goal against Senegal. They all then burst out in loud voice singing: “I am England until I die.”

Advertisement

It got very noisy at the Croydon Boxpark as England skipper Harry Kane scored the team’s second goal just before half-time. In one giant burst the England supporters all jumped to their feet, screamed and hugged.

The St George’s flags which had been draped over the shoulders of some fans were raised in the air in celebration as the Three Lions led 2-0 at the break.

Advertisement