England striker Marcus Rashford celebrates with team mates after scoring the first goal against Wales (Getty Images)
England are through to the last 16 of the World Cup 2022 in Qatar and will face Senegal on Sunday, after beating Wales in last night’s Group B ‘Battle of Britain’ decider.
Today sees the hotly tipped France in action against Tunisia, while Argentina will be looking to book their place in the next round if they can overcome Poland.
Today’s fixtures in full:
- 3pm: Tunisia v France (Group D)
- 3pm: Australia v Denmark (Group D)
- 7pm: Poland v Argentina (Group C)
- 7pm: Saudi Arabia v Mexico (Group C)
Follow the latest in our live blog, including reports from our football reporter Rahman Osman in Qatar...
World Cup 2022 - news and reaction
Rahman Osman’s post-match view
Our football reporter Rahman Osman recorded this video for us at full-time last night. He recaps their performance against Wales and looks ahead to their match against Senegal on Sunday:
Southgate: ‘big business’ starts now
Gareth Southgate said the “big business starts now” after Marcus Rashford’s brace helped England reach the World Cup knockout phase and brought Wales’ first World Cup appearance since 1958 to an end.
The 104th meeting of the old rivals ended with last year’s European Championship runners-up wrapping up top spot in Group B on Tuesday evening at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.
Rashford’s brilliant free-kick and fizzing strike came either side of Phil Foden’s goal in Tuesday’s 3-0 triumph against Wales, who head home as England gear up for the last 16.
Their reward for topping the group is a clash with Senegal on Sunday and alcohol-free celebrations in Qatar, having toasted progress with a beer in Russia four-and-a-half years ago.
“We’ve got loads of milkshake back at the hotel,” Southgate said with a smile.
“Everything is different, isn’t it? We’re embracing it. We love our base camp, the people that are operating the hotel are fabulous people. Really we couldn’t be happier.
“We’re enjoying each other’s company and the players are really tight, so to this point we’re very pleased. Of course the big business starts now, really.”