Everything you need to know ahead of World Cup clash between Tunisia and France

France will conclude their World Cup group stage fixtures this week after qualifying for the knockouts with their win over Denmark. Didier Deschamps’ side also thrashed Australia in their opener and will look to make it three wins from three as they take on Tunisia at Education City Stadium.

Meanwhile, there is still all to play for for the Tunisians, who sit bottom of Group D with a single point. Their opening day draw with Denmark means they will have to beat France and hope that Australia draw with the Danes to have any chance of progressing past the group stage. With all three teams needing a win tomorrow, it seems unlikely that either of the two matches will finish level.

Despite a number of injuries prior to the World Cup, France have continued to impress in Qatar, with Kylian Mbappe netting three goals in two matches and is now the joint top goalscorer in the tournament so far. Having already claimed their spot in the round of 16, they could opt to give some of their biggest stars a rest in the final group match as they prepare for a knockout clash with Poland, Argentina, Saudi Arabia or Mexico.

Here is everything you need to know about the World Cup clash.

When is Tunisia vs France?

Tunisia vs France is scheduled to take place onWednesday November 30, kicking off at 3pm GMT. The match will get underway at the same time as the other Group D fixture between Australia and Denmark.

The fixture is being played at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan. The six-year old stadium holds 44,667 fans and is hosting five group matches, one round of 16 clash and one quarter-final tie this winter.

How to watch Tunisia vs France on TV

All 64 of the World Cup matches will be broadcasted on TV, with the rights shared between BBC and ITV in the UK. All four of Wednesday’s games will be shown live on BBC, with Tunisia vs France broadcast on BBC One. You can also catch all the action on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Team news

Tunisia should have a fully fit squad to face France tomorrow, with second-choice goalkeeper Bechir Ben Said back on the bench after missing out on Saturday’s defeat to Australia due to injury. Wajdi Kechrida or Ferjani Sassi could feature from the start after Mohamed Drager was brought off at half-time after a disappointing performance at the weekend. Tunisia’s second-highest goalscorer of all time Wahbi Khazri has barely featured in Qatar, however they could look to the former Sunderland star to cause an upset tomorrow.

