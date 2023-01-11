Southampton will host Manchester city in the quarter-final of the EFL Cup later today. How to watch on TV and kick-off time

Southampton will hope to make it two cup wins in two when they take on Manchester City later on this evening, after they beat Crystal Palace 2-1 in the FA Cup over the weekend. However, they have severely struggled in the Premier League and currently find themselves sitting bottom of the table.

City, however, are coming in on the back of a 4-0 win over Chelsea in the FA cup third round and haven’t lost a match since early November. They currently sit second in the Premier League and will hope to continue their winning streak as they look to reach the Carabao Cup semi-final.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the match, Pep Guardiola said: “It’s an away game, it’s better to play at home. They are in a difficult position, a new manager. We knew with Ralph how we struggled every season.

“They have changed some patterns and movements, that is normal and we have to adapt and we will try to impose our game and win the game. We want to reach the semi-final tomorrow.”

Here is all you need to know ahead of Southampton’s EFL Cup quarter-final against Manchester City...

When is Southampton vs Manchester City?

The two sides will meet for their quarter-final fixture later today, Wednesday 11 January 2022, with kick-off scheduled for 8pm GMT. Southampton’s St Mary’s Stadium will host the fixture and the Saints’ website indicates that tickets are still available for the fixture. Prices look to be from £10-25.

Southampton celebrate their second goal against Crystal Palace in FA Cup third round

How to watch Southampton vs Manchester City?

Sky Sports will be broadcasting the game across the UK and fans can sign up to watch Sky with a subscription costing from £44/month. NowTV will also offer a daily pass, giving you access to Sky Sports channels which starts from £11.98/day.

Manchester City are set to offer minute-by-minute test updates on their Matchday Centre with the Matchday Live show beginning at 6pm in time for the 8pm kick-off.

Team news

The two teams have met 99 times across all competitions with Manchester City winning 40 fixtures and the Saints winning on 32 occasions. Their most recent fixture saw City win 4-0 and their March 2022 FA Cup match also saw the Blues win 1-4.

Southampton will be without centre-back Armel Bella-Kotchap due to a knee injury which is set to sideline the 20-year-old for a few weeks. The Saints will also be without Stuart Armstrong, who missed the win over Palace, as well as Valentino Livramento, Juan Larios, Theo Walcott and Alex McCarthy.

Che Adams, who has scored four goals in two EFL Cup appearances this season, is expected to lead the line with January addition Mislav Orsic set to make his Saints debut in attack.

As for their opponents, Ruben Dias remains sidelined with a hamstring injury that he sustained while on international duty for Portugal in Qatar. Aymeric Laporte is back and ready to battle for a starting spot with John Stones, Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake, while City’s back-up goalkeeper Stefan Ortega could continue instead of Ederson.