Manchester City will travel to Spain for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final

Man City celebrate scoring against Leeds as they hope to achieve treble in 2022/23 season

Currently sitting on top of the Premier League, Manchester City are still in hope of achieving the treble as they prepare for the upcoming semi-final of the UEFA Champions League.

Out of the last 16 games Pep Guardiola’s side have played, their quarter-final second-leg draw against Bayern Munich is the only fixture they have not won with Erling Haaland recently being crowned the new record-holder for the most goals scored in a Premier League season. The Norwegian also has 12 goals in his eight Champions League matches so far this season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

City will, however, take on a side who have 14 UCL trophies to their name. Real Madrid are closing in on a record-continuing 15 trophies after putting four unanswered goals past Chelsea in their quarter-final clash and Guardiola could be close to setting an exceptionally unwanted record of seven UCL semi-final eliminations as a manager.

Sitting third in La Liga, Los Blancos are 14 points off the current league leaders, but with three trophies already this season, Carlo Ancelotti will be hoping history serves his side well as they prepare for what is set to be an exceptionally dramatic night of football.

Man City celebrate scoring against Leeds as they hope to achieve treble in 2022/23 season

When is Real Madrid vs Man City?

The two sides will meet later today, Tuesday 9 May, with kick-off set for 8pm BST. Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu will host the fixture ahead of the return leg next week.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Man City

BT Sport have all of the coverage from this year’s Champions League with the match being shown on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Coverage of the match will begin at 7pm ahead of the 8pm kick-off and highlights will then be made available to watch following the final whistle on BT Sport’s website.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Subscriptions for BT Sport start at £29.99/month and the action can also be streamed through the BT Sport app and website.

Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on eight occasions in the UEFA Champions League with both teams winning three games apiece and drawing twice.

Their most recent meeting came in last year’s semi-final where Manchester City won the first leg 4-3 before Real Madrid came back to win 3-1 after extra time in the second leg at the Bernabeu. Manchester City were last successful in progressing over Real in the 2019/20 Round of 16 where the Sky Blues won 2-1 in both home and away fixtures.

Team news

Real Madrid will be forced to play without Eder Militao who will face his one match suspension. The centre-back was cautioned for the third time in the Champions League this season during the second-leg of the quarter-finals, after which players on one or two bookings had their yellow cards wiped.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Carlo Ancelotti will also likely be without both left-back Ferland Mendy (calf) and Dani Cabellos (quadriceps). Luka Modric is expected to make his return to the starting line-up after shaking off a hamstring concern meaning France’s Aurelien Tchouameni will likely miss out.