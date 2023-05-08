Yaya Toure’s former agent Dimitry Seluk claimed he put a curse on the club and manager Pep Guardiola in 2018

Former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Touré has criticised his ex-agent Dimitry Seluk for his “lazy stereotypes about African curses” and claims that his comments are “harmful.”

Touré played for The Citizens for eight years between 2010 and 2018 and played a vital role in helping the club to their first three Premier League titles, most notably winning the club’s player of the season award in 2013/14.The Ivory Coast midfielder is widely regarded as one of the best midfielders of his era but his time at Man City came to an end in 2018 when his relationship deteriorated with manager Pep Guardiola and he lost his place in the first team.

At the time Touré slammed Guardiola in an interview with French Football and claimed he did everything to “spoil” his final year at the club. In the wake of the comments Seluk said that an 'African curse' would stem from Touré's dissatisfaction with his coach, stymying any future chance of glory in Europe.

But what are Seluk’s latest comments about the “African curse” and how has Touré responded to his comments? Here is everything you need to know.

What did Dimitry Seluk say about Manchester City’s European 'curse'?

Yaya Touré was involved in a high-profile fall out with Pep Guardiola during the 2017/18 campaign and he started just one game during his final season with the club. Touré’s agent Dimitry Seluk hit out at Guardiola over his treatment of his client and claimed at the time that he called on shamans to “curse” the Spaniard and his team so that they would never lift the Champions League.

Since then, Manchester City have failed to lift the Champions League trophy, despite being the dominant force in English football on the domestic scene. Guardiola’s team came closest to European glory in 2021 when they were beaten in the final by Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea.

City are targeting their first ever European crown this season and they face a mouth watering semi-final clash with reigning champions Real Madrid. Ahead of the clash Seluk has apologised for his comments and has claimed the curse has now been lifted. In an interview with The Mirror he said: “I want to apologise for this matter. I think it’s time for this bitterness to stop - and I know that Yaya feels the same because he wishes nothing but success for the City. I can say that the spell has now been lifted by the shamans - and that I think City will win the Champions League under Pep.”

He added: “Do you remember when I criticised City for not giving Yaya a cake on his birthday? Well it’s my birthday this month and my present is for this curse to be lifted.”

What has Yaya Touré said about the comments?

Yaya Touré has been quick to distance himself from his agent's comments and claims that his former agent no longer represents him in any way.

The former Premier League winner tweeted: “My former agent is being quoted by the media about a “curse.”

