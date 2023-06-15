Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and their fellow Premier League competitors can now find out who they will face and when in the 2023/24 season.
The Citizens became the first Premier League team since Manchester United in 1999 to win the treble - FA Cup, Premier League and UEFA Champions League - following their 1-0 over Inter Milan in the recent European final on Saturday.
They are not the only side to have recently enjoyed success on the continent as West Ham will also return to the league after lifting UEFA’s third-tier European tournament, the UEFA Europa Conference League. Jarrod Bowen netted a 90th minute winner and ended a season which included a near relegation battle by securing the Hammers’ first European trophy since 1965.
Newly-promoted Burnley, Luton and Sheffield United have also awaited with high anticipation as they look forward to their Premier League seasons. This will be the first season Luton have ever played in the EFL’s top league while Burnley return to the top-tier after a one-season haitus and Sheffield United return after a two-year break.
Here is all you need to know about next season’s Premier League fixtures...
Premier League 2023/24 fixtures:
Friday 11 August:
- Burnley vs Manchester City 8pm
Saturday 12 August:
- Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest, 12.30pm
- Bournemouth vs West Ham, 3pm
- Brighton vs Luton Town, 3pm
- Everton vs Fulham, 3pm
- Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace, 3pm
- Newcastle vs Aston Villa, 5.30pm
Sunday 13 August:
- Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspurs, 2pm
- Chelsea vs Liverpool, 4.30pm
Monday 14 August:
- Manchester United vs Wolves, 8pm
Saturday 19 August:
- Aston Villa vs Everton, 3pm
- Crystal Palace, 3pm
- Fulham vs Brentford, 3pm
- Liverpool vs Bournemouth, 3pm
- Luton vs Burnley, 3pm
- Manchester City vs Newcastle, 3pm
- Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United, 3pm
- Tottenham Hotspurs vs Manchester United, 3pm
- West Ham vs Chelsea, 3pm
- Wolves vs Brighton, 3pm
Saturday 26 August:
- Arsenal vs Fulham, 3pm
- Bournemouth vs Spurs, 3pm
- Brentford, Crystal Palace, 3pm
- Brighton vs West Ham, 3pm
- Burnley vs Aston Villa, 3pm
- Chelsea vs Luton, 3pm
- Everton vs Wolves, 3pm
- Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest, 3pm
- Newcastle vs Liverpool, 3pm
- Sheffield United vs Manchester City, 3pm
Saturday 2 September:
- Arsenal vs Manchester United, 3pm
- Brentford vs Bournemouth, 3pm
- Brighton vs Newcastle, 3pm
- Burnley vs Spurs, 3pm
- Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest, 3pm
- Crystal Palace vs Wolves, 3pm
- Liverpool vs Aston Villa, 3pm
- Luton vs West Ham, 3pm
- Manchester City vs Fulham, 3pm
- Sheffield United vs Everton, 3pm
Saturday 16 September:
- Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace, 3pm
- Bournemouth vs Chelsea, 3pm
- Everton vs Arsenal, 3pm
- Fulham vs Luton, 3pm
- Manchester United vs Brighton, 3pm
- Newcastle vs Brentford, 3pm
- Nottingham Forest vs Burnley, 3pm
- Spurs vs Sheffield United, 3pm
- West Ham vs Manchester City
- Wolves vs Liverpool, 3pm
Saturday 23 September:
- Arsenal vs Spurs, 3pm
- Brentford vs Everton, 3pm
- Brighton vs Bournemouth, 3pm
- Burnley vs Manchester United, 3pm
- Chelsea vs Aston Villa, 3pm
- Crystal Palace vs Fulham, 3pm
- Liverpool vs West Ham, 3pm
- Luton vs Wolves, 3pm
- Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest, 3pm
- Sheffield United vs Newcastle, 3pm
Saturday 30 September:
- Aston Villa vs Brighton, 3pm
- Bournemouth vs Arsenal, 3pm
- Everton vs Luton, 3pm
- Fulham vs Chelsea, 3pm
- Manchester United vs Crystal Palace, 3pm
- Newcastle vs Burnley, 3pm
- Nottingham Forest vs Brentford, 3pm
- Spurs vs Liverpool, 3pm
- West Ham vs Sheffield United, 3pm
- Wolves vs Manchester City, 3pm
Saturday 7 October:
- Arsenal vs Manchester City, 3pm
- Brighton vs Liverpool, 3pm
- Burnley vs Chelsea, 3pm
- Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest, 3pm
- Everton vs Bournemouth, 3pm
- Fulham vs Sheffield United, 3pm
- Luton vs Spurs, 3pm
- Manchester United vs Brentford, 3pm
- West Ham vs Newcastle, 3pm
- Wolves vs Aston Villa, 3pm
Saturday 21 October:
- Aston Villa vs West Ham, 3pm
- Bournemouth vs Wolves, 3pm
- Brentford vs Burnley, 3pm
- Chelsea vs Arsenal, 3pm
- Liverpool vs Everton, 3pm
- Manchester City vs Brighton, 3pm
- Newcastle vs Crystal Palace, 3pm
- Nottingham Forest vs Luton, 3pm
- Sheffield United vs Manchester United, 3pm
- Spurs vs Fulham, 3pm
Saturday 28 October:
- Arsenal vs Sheffield United, 3pm
- Aston Villa vs Luton, 3pm
- Bournemouth vs Burnley, 3pm
- Brighton vs Fulham, 3pm
- Chelsea vs Brentford, 3pm
- Crystal Palace vs Spurs, 3pm
- Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest, 3pm
- Manchester United vs Manchester City, 3pm
- West Ham vs Everton, 3pm
- Wolves vs Newcastle, 3pm
Saturday 4 November:
- Brentford vs West Ham, 3pm
- Burnley vs Crystal Palace, 3pm
- Everton vs Brighton, 3pm
- Fulham vs Manchester United, 3pm
- Luton vs Liverpool, 3pm
- Manchester City vs Bournemouth, 3pm
- Newcastle vs Arsenal, 3pm
- Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa, 3pm
- Sheffield United vs Wolves, 3pm
- Spurs vs Chelsea, 3pm
Saturday 11 November:
- Arsenal vs Burnley, 3pm
- Aston Villa vs Fulham, 3pm
- Bournemouth vs Newcastle, 3pm
- Brighton vs Sheffield, 3pm
- Chelsea vs Manchester City, 3pm
- Crystal Palace vs Everton, 3pm
- Liverpool vs Brentford, 3pm
- Manchester United vs Luton, 3pm
- West Ham vs Nottingham Forest, 3pm
- Wolves vs Spurs, 3pm
Saturday 25 November:
- Brentford vs Arsenal, 3pm
- Burnley vs West Ham, 3pm
- Everton vs Manchester United, 3pm
- Fulham vs Wolves, 3pm
- Luton vs Crystal Palace, 3pm
- Manchester City vs Liverpool, 3pm
- Newcastle vs Chelsea, 3pm
- Nottingham Forest vs Brighton, 3pm
- Sheffield United vs Bournemouth, 3pm
- Spurs vs Aston Villa, 3pm
Saturday 2 December:
- Arsenal vs Wolves, 3pm
- Bournemouth vs Aston Villa, 3pm
- Brentford vs Luton, 3pm
- Burnley vs Sheffield United, 3pm
- Chelsea vs Brighton, 3pm
- Liverpool vs Fulham, 3pm
- Manchester City vs Spurs, 3pm
- Newcastle vs Manchester Untied, 3pm
- Nottingham Forest vs Everton, 3pm
- West Ham vs Crystal Palace, 3pm
Tuesday 5 December:
- Aston Villa vs Manchester City, 7.45pm
- Brighton vs Brentford, 7.45pm
- Everton vs Newcastle, 7.45pm
- Fulham vs Nottingham Forest, 7.45pm
- Luton vs Arsenal, 7.45pm
- Sheffield United vs Liverpool, 7.45pm
- Spurs vs West Ham, 7.45pm
- Wolves vs Burnley, 7.45pm
- Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth, 8pm
Wednesday 6 December:
- Manchester United vs Chelsea, 8pm
Saturday 9 December:
- Aston Villa vs Arsenal, 3pm
- Brighton vs Burnley, 3pm
- Crystal Palace vs Liverpool, 3pm
- Everton vs Chelsea, 3pm
- Fulham vs West Ham, 3pm
- Luton vs Manchester City, 3pm
- Manchester United vs Bournemouth, 3pm
- Sheffield United vs Brentford, 3pm
- Spurs vs Newcastle, 3pm
- Wolves vs Nottingham Forest, 3pm
Saturday 16 December:
- Arsenal vs Brighton, 3pm
- Bournemouth vs Luton, 3pm
- Brentford vs Aston Villa, 3pm
- Burnley vs Everton, 3pm
- Chelsea vs Sheffield, 3pm
- Liverpool vs Manchester City, 3pm
- Manchester City vs Crystal Palace, 3pm
- Newcastle vs Fulham, 3pm
- Nottingham Forest vs Spurs, 3pm
- West Ham vs Wolves, 3pm
Saturday 23 December:
- Aston Villa vs Sheffield, 3pm
- Crystal Palace vs Brighton, 3pm
- Fulham vs Burnley, 3pm
- Liverpool vs Arsenal, 3pm
- Luton vs Newcastle, 3pm
- Manchester City vs Brentford, 3pm
- Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth, 3pm
- Spurs vs Everton, 3pm
- West Ham vs Manchester United, 3pm
- Wolves vs Chelsea, 3pm
Tuesday 26 December:
- Arsenal vs West Ham, 3pm
- Bournemouth vs Fulham, 3pm
- Brentford vs Wolves, 3pm
- Brighton vs Spurs, 3pm
- Burnley vs Liverpool, 3pm
- Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, 3pm
- Everton vs Manchester City, 3pm
- Manchester United vs Aston Villa, 3pm
- Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest, 3pm
- Sheffield United vs Luton, 3pm
Saturday 30 December:
- Aston Villa vs Burnley, 3pm
- Crystal Palace vs Brentford, 3pm
- Fulham vs Arsenal, 3pm
- Liverpool vs Newcastle, 3pm
- Luton vs Chelsea, 3pm
- Manchester City vs Sheffield, 3pm
- Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United, 3pm
- Spurs vs Bournemouth, 3pm
- West Ham vs Brighton, 3pm
- Wolves vs Everton, 3pm
Saturday 13 January 2024:
- Arsenal vs Crystal Palace, 3pm
- Bournemouth vs Liverpool, 3pm
- Brentford vs Nottingham Forest, 3pm
- Brighton vs Wolves, 3pm
- Burnley vs Luton, 3pm
- Chelsea vs Fulham, 3pm
- Everton vs Aston Villa, 3pm
- Manchester United vs Spurs, 3pm
- Newcastle vs Manchester City, 3pm
- Sheffield United vs West Han, 3pm
Tuesday 30 January:
- Aston Villa vs Newcastle, 7.45pm
- Fulham vs Everton, 7.45pm
- Luton vs Brighton, 7.45pm
- Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal, 7.45pm
- Spurs vs Brentford, 7.45pm
- West Ham vs Bournemouth, 7.45pm
- Wolves vs Manchester United, 7.45pm
- Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United, 8pm
Wednesday 31 January:
- Liverpool vs Chelsea, 8pm
- Manchester City vs Burnley, 8pm
Saturday 3 February:
- Arsenal vs Liverpool, 3pm
- Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest, 3pm
- Brentford vs Manchester City, 3pm
- Brighton vs Crystal Palace, 3pm
- Burnley vs Fulham, 3pm
- Chelsea vs Wolves, 3pm
- Everton vs Spurs, 3pm
- Manchester United vs West Ham, 3pm
- Newcastle vs Luton, 3pm
- Sheffield United vs Aston Villa, 3pm
Saturday 10 February:
- Aston Villa vs Manchester United, 3pm
- Crystal Palace vs Chelsea, 2pm
- Fulham vs Bournemouth, 3pm
- Liverpool vs Burnley, 3pm
- Luton vs Sheffield United, 3pm
- Manchester City vs Everton, 3pm
- Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle, 3pm
- Spurs vs Brighton, 3pm
- West Ham vs Arsenal, 3pm
- Wolves vs Brentford, 3pm
Saturday 17 February:
- Brentford vs Liverpool, 3pm
- Burnley vs Arsenal, 3pm
- Everton vs Crystal Palace, 3pm
- Fulham vs Aston Villa, 3pm
- Luton vs Manchester United, 3pm
- Manchester City vs Chelsea, 2pm
- Newcastle vs Bournemouth, 3pm
- Nottingham Forest vs West Ham, 3pm
- Sheffield United vs Brighton, 3pm
- Spurs vs Wolves, 3pm
Saturday 24 February:
- Arsenal vs Newcastle, 3pm
- Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest, 3pm
- Bournemouth vs Manchester City, 3pm
- Brighton vs Everton, 3pm
- Chelsea vs Spurs, 3pm
- Crystal Palace vs Burnley, 3pm
- Liverpool vs Luton, 3pm
- Manchester United vs Fulham, 3pm
- West Ham vs Brentford, 3pm
- Wolves vs Sheffield United, 3pm
Saturday 2 March:
- Brentford vs Chelsea, 3pm
- Burnley vs Bournemouth, 3pm
- Everton vs West Ham, 3pm
- Fulham vs Brighton, 3pm
- Luton vs Aston Villa, 3pm
- Manchester City vs Manchester United, 3pm
- Newcastle vs Wolves, 3pm
- Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool, 3pm
- Sheffield United vs Arsenal, 3pm
- Spurs vs Crystal Palace, 3pm
Saturday 9 March:
- Arsenal vs Brentford, 3pm
- Aston Villa vs Spurs, 3pm
- Bournemouth vs Sheffield United, 3pm
- Brighton vs Nottingham Forest, 3pm
- Chelsea vs Newcastle, 3pm
- Crystal Palace vs Luton, 3pm
- Liverpool vs Manchester City, 3pm
- Manchester United vs Everton, 3pm
- West Ham vs Burnley, 3pm
- Wolves vs Fulham, 3pm
Saturday 16 March:
- Arsenal vs Chelsea, 3pm
- Brighton vs Manchester City, 3pm
- Burnley vs Brnetford, 3pm
- Crystal Palace vs Newastle, 3pm
- Everton vs Liverpool, 3pm
- Fulham vs Spurs, 3pm
- Luton vs Nottingham Forest, 3pm
- Manchester United vs Sheffield, 3pm
- West Ham vs Aston Villa, 3pm
- Wolves vs Bournemouth, 3pm
Saturday 30 March:
- Aston Villa vs Wolves, 3pm
- Bournemouth vs Everton, 3pm
- Brentford vs Manchester United, 3pm
- Chelsea vs Burnley, 3pm
- Liverpool vs Brighton, 3pm
- Manchester City vs Arsenal, 3pm
- Newcastle vs West Ham, 3pm
- Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace, 3pm
- Sheffield United vs Fulham, 3pm
- Spurs vs Luton, 3pm
Tuesday 2 April:
- Arsenal vs Luton, 7.45pm
- Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace, 7.45pm
- Brentford vs Brighton, 7.45pm
- Burnley vs Wolves, 7.45pm
- Nottingham Forest vs Fulham, 7.45pm
- West Ham vs Spurs, 7.45pm
Wednesday 3 April:
- Chelsea vs Manchester United, 7.45pm
- Newcastle vs Everton, 7.45pm
- Liverpool vs Sheffield United, 8pm
- Manchester City vs Aston Villa, 8pm
Saturday 6 April:
- Aston Villa vs Brentford, 3pm
- Brighton vs Arsenal, 3pm
- Crystal Palace vs Manchester City, 3pm
- Everton vs Burnley, 3pm
- Fulham vs Newcastle, 3pm
- Luton vs Bournemouth, 3pm
- Manchester United vs Liverpool, 3pm
- Sheffield United vs Chelsea, 3pm
- Spurs vs Nottingham Forest, 3pm
- Wolves vs West Ham, 3pm
Saturday 13 April:
- Arsenal vs Aston Villa, 3pm
- Bournemouth vs Manchester United, 3pm
- Brentford vs Sheffield United, 3pm
- Burnley vs Brighton, 3pm
- Chelsea vs Everton, 3pm
- Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, 3pm
- Manchester City vs Luton, 3pm
- Newcastle vs Spurs, 3pm
- Nottingham Forest vs Wolves, 3pm
- West Ham vs Fulham, 3pm
Saturday 20 April:
- Aston Villa vs Bournemouth, 3pm
- Brighton vs Chelsea, 3pm
- Crystal Palace vs West Ham, 3pm
- Everton vs Nottingham Forest, 3pm
- Fulham vs Liverpool, 3pm
- Luton vs Brentford, 3pm
- Manchester United vs Newcastle, 3pm
- Sheffield United vs Burnley, 3pm
- Spurs vs Manchester City, 3pm
- Wolves vs Arsenal, 3pm
Saturday 27 April:
- Aston Villa vs Chelsea, 3pm
- Bournemouth vs Brighton, 3pm
- Everton vs Brentford, 3pm
- Fulham vs Crystal Palace, 3pm
- Manchester United vs Burnley, 3pm
- Newcastle vs Sheffield United, 3pm
- Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City, 3pm
- Spurs vs Arsenal, 3pm
- West Ham vs Liverpool, 3pm
- Wolves vs Luton, 3pm
Saturday 4 May:
- Arsenal vs Bournemotuh, 3pm
- Brentford vs Fulham, 3pm
- Brighton vs Aston Villa, 3pm
- Burnley vs Newcastle, 3pm
- Chelsea vs West Ham, 3pm
- Crystal Palace vs Manchester United, 3pm
- Liverpool vs Spurs, 3pm
- Luton vs Everton, 3pm
- Manchester City vs Wolves, 3pm
- Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest, 3pm
Saturday 11 May:
- Aston Villa vs Liverpool, 3pm
- Bournemouth vs Brentford, 3pm
- Everton vs Sheffield, 3pm
- Fulham vs Manchester City, 3pm
- Manchester United vs Arsenal, 3pm
- Newcastle vs Brighton, 3pm
- Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea, 3pm
- Spurs vs Burnley, 3pm
- West Ham vs Luton, 3pm
- Wolves vs Crystal Palace, 3pm
Sunday 19 May:
- Arsenal vs Everton, 4pm
- Brentford vs Newcastle, 4pm
- Brighton vs Manchester United, 4pm
- Burnley vs Nottingham Forest, 4pm
- Chelsea vs Bournemouth, 4pm
- Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa, 4pm
- Liverpool vs Wolves, 4pm
- Luton vs Fulham, 4pm
- Manchester City vs West Ham, 4pm
- Sheffield United vs Spurs, 4pm