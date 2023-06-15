Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and their fellow Premier League competitors can now find out who they will face and when in the 2023/24 season.

The Citizens became the first Premier League team since Manchester United in 1999 to win the treble - FA Cup, Premier League and UEFA Champions League - following their 1-0 over Inter Milan in the recent European final on Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They are not the only side to have recently enjoyed success on the continent as West Ham will also return to the league after lifting UEFA’s third-tier European tournament, the UEFA Europa Conference League. Jarrod Bowen netted a 90th minute winner and ended a season which included a near relegation battle by securing the Hammers’ first European trophy since 1965.

Newly-promoted Burnley, Luton and Sheffield United have also awaited with high anticipation as they look forward to their Premier League seasons. This will be the first season Luton have ever played in the EFL’s top league while Burnley return to the top-tier after a one-season haitus and Sheffield United return after a two-year break.

Here is all you need to know about next season’s Premier League fixtures...

Premier League 2023/24 fixtures:

Friday 11 August:

Burnley vs Manchester City 8pm

Saturday 12 August:

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest, 12.30pm

Bournemouth vs West Ham, 3pm

Brighton vs Luton Town, 3pm

Everton vs Fulham, 3pm

Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace, 3pm

Newcastle vs Aston Villa, 5.30pm

Premier League opening fixtures

Sunday 13 August:

Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspurs, 2pm

Chelsea vs Liverpool, 4.30pm

Monday 14 August:

Manchester United vs Wolves, 8pm

Saturday 19 August:

Aston Villa vs Everton, 3pm

Crystal Palace, 3pm

Fulham vs Brentford, 3pm

Liverpool vs Bournemouth, 3pm

Luton vs Burnley, 3pm

Manchester City vs Newcastle, 3pm

Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United, 3pm

Tottenham Hotspurs vs Manchester United, 3pm

West Ham vs Chelsea, 3pm

Wolves vs Brighton, 3pm

Saturday 26 August:

Arsenal vs Fulham, 3pm

Bournemouth vs Spurs, 3pm

Brentford, Crystal Palace, 3pm

Brighton vs West Ham, 3pm

Burnley vs Aston Villa, 3pm

Chelsea vs Luton, 3pm

Everton vs Wolves, 3pm

Everton vs Wolves, 3pm

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest, 3pm

Newcastle vs Liverpool, 3pm

Sheffield United vs Manchester City, 3pm

Saturday 2 September:

Arsenal vs Manchester United, 3pm

Brentford vs Bournemouth, 3pm

Brighton vs Newcastle, 3pm

Burnley vs Spurs, 3pm

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest, 3pm

Crystal Palace vs Wolves, 3pm

Liverpool vs Aston Villa, 3pm

Luton vs West Ham, 3pm

Manchester City vs Fulham, 3pm

Sheffield United vs Everton, 3pm

Saturday 16 September:

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace, 3pm

Bournemouth vs Chelsea, 3pm

Everton vs Arsenal, 3pm

Fulham vs Luton, 3pm

Manchester United vs Brighton, 3pm

Newcastle vs Brentford, 3pm

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley, 3pm

Spurs vs Sheffield United, 3pm

West Ham vs Manchester City

Wolves vs Liverpool, 3pm

Saturday 23 September:

Arsenal vs Spurs, 3pm

Brentford vs Everton, 3pm

Brighton vs Bournemouth, 3pm

Burnley vs Manchester United, 3pm

Chelsea vs Aston Villa, 3pm

Crystal Palace vs Fulham, 3pm

Liverpool vs West Ham, 3pm

Luton vs Wolves, 3pm

Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest, 3pm

Sheffield United vs Newcastle, 3pm

Saturday 30 September:

Aston Villa vs Brighton, 3pm

Bournemouth vs Arsenal, 3pm

Everton vs Luton, 3pm

Fulham vs Chelsea, 3pm

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace, 3pm

Newcastle vs Burnley, 3pm

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford, 3pm

Spurs vs Liverpool, 3pm

West Ham vs Sheffield United, 3pm

Wolves vs Manchester City, 3pm

Saturday 7 October:

Arsenal vs Manchester City, 3pm

Brighton vs Liverpool, 3pm

Burnley vs Chelsea, 3pm

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest, 3pm

Everton vs Bournemouth, 3pm

Fulham vs Sheffield United, 3pm

Luton vs Spurs, 3pm

Manchester United vs Brentford, 3pm

West Ham vs Newcastle, 3pm

Wolves vs Aston Villa, 3pm

Saturday 21 October:

Aston Villa vs West Ham, 3pm

Bournemouth vs Wolves, 3pm

Brentford vs Burnley, 3pm

Chelsea vs Arsenal, 3pm

Liverpool vs Everton, 3pm

Manchester City vs Brighton, 3pm

Newcastle vs Crystal Palace, 3pm

Nottingham Forest vs Luton, 3pm

Sheffield United vs Manchester United, 3pm

Spurs vs Fulham, 3pm

Saturday 28 October:

Arsenal vs Sheffield United, 3pm

Aston Villa vs Luton, 3pm

Bournemouth vs Burnley, 3pm

Brighton vs Fulham, 3pm

Chelsea vs Brentford, 3pm

Crystal Palace vs Spurs, 3pm

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest, 3pm

Manchester United vs Manchester City, 3pm

West Ham vs Everton, 3pm

Wolves vs Newcastle, 3pm

Saturday 4 November:

Brentford vs West Ham, 3pm

Burnley vs Crystal Palace, 3pm

Everton vs Brighton, 3pm

Fulham vs Manchester United, 3pm

Luton vs Liverpool, 3pm

Manchester City vs Bournemouth, 3pm

Newcastle vs Arsenal, 3pm

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa, 3pm

Sheffield United vs Wolves, 3pm

Spurs vs Chelsea, 3pm

Saturday 11 November:

Arsenal vs Burnley, 3pm

Aston Villa vs Fulham, 3pm

Bournemouth vs Newcastle, 3pm

Brighton vs Sheffield, 3pm

Chelsea vs Manchester City, 3pm

Crystal Palace vs Everton, 3pm

Liverpool vs Brentford, 3pm

Manchester United vs Luton, 3pm

West Ham vs Nottingham Forest, 3pm

Wolves vs Spurs, 3pm

Saturday 25 November:

Brentford vs Arsenal, 3pm

Burnley vs West Ham, 3pm

Everton vs Manchester United, 3pm

Fulham vs Wolves, 3pm

Luton vs Crystal Palace, 3pm

Manchester City vs Liverpool, 3pm

Newcastle vs Chelsea, 3pm

Nottingham Forest vs Brighton, 3pm

Sheffield United vs Bournemouth, 3pm

Spurs vs Aston Villa, 3pm

Saturday 2 December:

Arsenal vs Wolves, 3pm

Bournemouth vs Aston Villa, 3pm

Brentford vs Luton, 3pm

Burnley vs Sheffield United, 3pm

Chelsea vs Brighton, 3pm

Liverpool vs Fulham, 3pm

Manchester City vs Spurs, 3pm

Newcastle vs Manchester Untied, 3pm

Nottingham Forest vs Everton, 3pm

West Ham vs Crystal Palace, 3pm

Tuesday 5 December:

Aston Villa vs Manchester City, 7.45pm

Brighton vs Brentford, 7.45pm

Everton vs Newcastle, 7.45pm

Fulham vs Nottingham Forest, 7.45pm

Luton vs Arsenal, 7.45pm

Sheffield United vs Liverpool, 7.45pm

Spurs vs West Ham, 7.45pm

Wolves vs Burnley, 7.45pm

Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth, 8pm

Wednesday 6 December:

Manchester United vs Chelsea, 8pm

Saturday 9 December:

Aston Villa vs Arsenal, 3pm

Brighton vs Burnley, 3pm

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool, 3pm

Everton vs Chelsea, 3pm

Fulham vs West Ham, 3pm

Luton vs Manchester City, 3pm

Manchester United vs Bournemouth, 3pm

Sheffield United vs Brentford, 3pm

Spurs vs Newcastle, 3pm

Wolves vs Nottingham Forest, 3pm

Saturday 16 December:

Arsenal vs Brighton, 3pm

Bournemouth vs Luton, 3pm

Brentford vs Aston Villa, 3pm

Burnley vs Everton, 3pm

Chelsea vs Sheffield, 3pm

Liverpool vs Manchester City, 3pm

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace, 3pm

Newcastle vs Fulham, 3pm

Nottingham Forest vs Spurs, 3pm

West Ham vs Wolves, 3pm

Saturday 23 December:

Aston Villa vs Sheffield, 3pm

Crystal Palace vs Brighton, 3pm

Fulham vs Burnley, 3pm

Liverpool vs Arsenal, 3pm

Luton vs Newcastle, 3pm

Manchester City vs Brentford, 3pm

Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth, 3pm

Spurs vs Everton, 3pm

West Ham vs Manchester United, 3pm

Wolves vs Chelsea, 3pm

Tuesday 26 December:

Arsenal vs West Ham, 3pm

Bournemouth vs Fulham, 3pm

Brentford vs Wolves, 3pm

Brighton vs Spurs, 3pm

Burnley vs Liverpool, 3pm

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, 3pm

Everton vs Manchester City, 3pm

Manchester United vs Aston Villa, 3pm

Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest, 3pm

Sheffield United vs Luton, 3pm

Saturday 30 December:

Aston Villa vs Burnley, 3pm

Crystal Palace vs Brentford, 3pm

Fulham vs Arsenal, 3pm

Liverpool vs Newcastle, 3pm

Luton vs Chelsea, 3pm

Manchester City vs Sheffield, 3pm

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United, 3pm

Spurs vs Bournemouth, 3pm

West Ham vs Brighton, 3pm

Wolves vs Everton, 3pm

Saturday 13 January 2024:

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace, 3pm

Bournemouth vs Liverpool, 3pm

Brentford vs Nottingham Forest, 3pm

Brighton vs Wolves, 3pm

Burnley vs Luton, 3pm

Chelsea vs Fulham, 3pm

Everton vs Aston Villa, 3pm

Manchester United vs Spurs, 3pm

Newcastle vs Manchester City, 3pm

Sheffield United vs West Han, 3pm

Tuesday 30 January:

Aston Villa vs Newcastle, 7.45pm

Fulham vs Everton, 7.45pm

Luton vs Brighton, 7.45pm

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal, 7.45pm

Spurs vs Brentford, 7.45pm

West Ham vs Bournemouth, 7.45pm

Wolves vs Manchester United, 7.45pm

Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United, 8pm

Wednesday 31 January:

Liverpool vs Chelsea, 8pm

Manchester City vs Burnley, 8pm

Saturday 3 February:

Arsenal vs Liverpool, 3pm

Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest, 3pm

Brentford vs Manchester City, 3pm

Brighton vs Crystal Palace, 3pm

Burnley vs Fulham, 3pm

Chelsea vs Wolves, 3pm

Everton vs Spurs, 3pm

Manchester United vs West Ham, 3pm

Newcastle vs Luton, 3pm

Sheffield United vs Aston Villa, 3pm

Saturday 10 February:

Aston Villa vs Manchester United, 3pm

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea, 2pm

Fulham vs Bournemouth, 3pm

Liverpool vs Burnley, 3pm

Luton vs Sheffield United, 3pm

Manchester City vs Everton, 3pm

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle, 3pm

Spurs vs Brighton, 3pm

West Ham vs Arsenal, 3pm

Wolves vs Brentford, 3pm

Saturday 17 February:

Brentford vs Liverpool, 3pm

Burnley vs Arsenal, 3pm

Everton vs Crystal Palace, 3pm

Fulham vs Aston Villa, 3pm

Luton vs Manchester United, 3pm

Manchester City vs Chelsea, 2pm

Newcastle vs Bournemouth, 3pm

Nottingham Forest vs West Ham, 3pm

Sheffield United vs Brighton, 3pm

Spurs vs Wolves, 3pm

Saturday 24 February:

Arsenal vs Newcastle, 3pm

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest, 3pm

Bournemouth vs Manchester City, 3pm

Brighton vs Everton, 3pm

Chelsea vs Spurs, 3pm

Crystal Palace vs Burnley, 3pm

Liverpool vs Luton, 3pm

Manchester United vs Fulham, 3pm

West Ham vs Brentford, 3pm

Wolves vs Sheffield United, 3pm

Saturday 2 March:

Brentford vs Chelsea, 3pm

Burnley vs Bournemouth, 3pm

Everton vs West Ham, 3pm

Fulham vs Brighton, 3pm

Luton vs Aston Villa, 3pm

Manchester City vs Manchester United, 3pm

Newcastle vs Wolves, 3pm

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool, 3pm

Sheffield United vs Arsenal, 3pm

Spurs vs Crystal Palace, 3pm

Saturday 9 March:

Arsenal vs Brentford, 3pm

Aston Villa vs Spurs, 3pm

Bournemouth vs Sheffield United, 3pm

Brighton vs Nottingham Forest, 3pm

Chelsea vs Newcastle, 3pm

Crystal Palace vs Luton, 3pm

Liverpool vs Manchester City, 3pm

Manchester United vs Everton, 3pm

West Ham vs Burnley, 3pm

Wolves vs Fulham, 3pm

Saturday 16 March:

Arsenal vs Chelsea, 3pm

Brighton vs Manchester City, 3pm

Burnley vs Brnetford, 3pm

Crystal Palace vs Newastle, 3pm

Everton vs Liverpool, 3pm

Fulham vs Spurs, 3pm

Luton vs Nottingham Forest, 3pm

Manchester United vs Sheffield, 3pm

West Ham vs Aston Villa, 3pm

Wolves vs Bournemouth, 3pm

Saturday 30 March:

Aston Villa vs Wolves, 3pm

Bournemouth vs Everton, 3pm

Brentford vs Manchester United, 3pm

Chelsea vs Burnley, 3pm

Liverpool vs Brighton, 3pm

Manchester City vs Arsenal, 3pm

Newcastle vs West Ham, 3pm

Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace, 3pm

Sheffield United vs Fulham, 3pm

Spurs vs Luton, 3pm

Tuesday 2 April:

Arsenal vs Luton, 7.45pm

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace, 7.45pm

Brentford vs Brighton, 7.45pm

Burnley vs Wolves, 7.45pm

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham, 7.45pm

West Ham vs Spurs, 7.45pm

Wednesday 3 April:

Chelsea vs Manchester United, 7.45pm

Newcastle vs Everton, 7.45pm

Liverpool vs Sheffield United, 8pm

Manchester City vs Aston Villa, 8pm

Saturday 6 April:

Aston Villa vs Brentford, 3pm

Brighton vs Arsenal, 3pm

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City, 3pm

Everton vs Burnley, 3pm

Fulham vs Newcastle, 3pm

Luton vs Bournemouth, 3pm

Manchester United vs Liverpool, 3pm

Sheffield United vs Chelsea, 3pm

Spurs vs Nottingham Forest, 3pm

Wolves vs West Ham, 3pm

Saturday 13 April:

Arsenal vs Aston Villa, 3pm

Bournemouth vs Manchester United, 3pm

Brentford vs Sheffield United, 3pm

Burnley vs Brighton, 3pm

Chelsea vs Everton, 3pm

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, 3pm

Manchester City vs Luton, 3pm

Newcastle vs Spurs, 3pm

Nottingham Forest vs Wolves, 3pm

West Ham vs Fulham, 3pm

Saturday 20 April:

Aston Villa vs Bournemouth, 3pm

Brighton vs Chelsea, 3pm

Crystal Palace vs West Ham, 3pm

Everton vs Nottingham Forest, 3pm

Fulham vs Liverpool, 3pm

Luton vs Brentford, 3pm

Manchester United vs Newcastle, 3pm

Sheffield United vs Burnley, 3pm

Spurs vs Manchester City, 3pm

Wolves vs Arsenal, 3pm

Saturday 27 April:

Aston Villa vs Chelsea, 3pm

Bournemouth vs Brighton, 3pm

Everton vs Brentford, 3pm

Fulham vs Crystal Palace, 3pm

Manchester United vs Burnley, 3pm

Newcastle vs Sheffield United, 3pm

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City, 3pm

Spurs vs Arsenal, 3pm

West Ham vs Liverpool, 3pm

Wolves vs Luton, 3pm

Saturday 4 May:

Arsenal vs Bournemotuh, 3pm

Brentford vs Fulham, 3pm

Brighton vs Aston Villa, 3pm

Burnley vs Newcastle, 3pm

Chelsea vs West Ham, 3pm

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United, 3pm

Liverpool vs Spurs, 3pm

Luton vs Everton, 3pm

Manchester City vs Wolves, 3pm

Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest, 3pm

Saturday 11 May:

Aston Villa vs Liverpool, 3pm

Bournemouth vs Brentford, 3pm

Everton vs Sheffield, 3pm

Fulham vs Manchester City, 3pm

Manchester United vs Arsenal, 3pm

Newcastle vs Brighton, 3pm

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea, 3pm

Spurs vs Burnley, 3pm

West Ham vs Luton, 3pm

Wolves vs Crystal Palace, 3pm

Sunday 19 May: