It was a tough day for the Brits at Wimbledon as Andy Murray and Cam Norrie both crashed out in the second round of the famous tennis tournament

Andy Murray was defeated in the second round of Wimbledon 2023 after facing Stefanos Tsitsipas. (Credit: Getty Images)

Stefanos Tsitsipas quashed the hopes of tennis fans hoping to see a Centre Court triumph for Andy Murray on the 10th anniversary of his first Wimbledon win, as the Greek player dumped Murray out of the tournament.

In a closely-fought match, Tsitsipas, 24, edged Murray, 36, to win three sets to two. The game was suspended late Thursday evening due to the 11pm curfew and restarted on Friday afternoon, with the pair returning to Wimbledon Centre Court for a place in the next round.

All eyes were on Centre Court for the pair, who had had frosty run-ins in the past. Murray lambasted Tsitsipas during their 2021 US Open match, in which Murray criticised the length of the Greek player's toilet breaks during the match.

He tweeted at the time: "Fact of the day. It takes Stefanos Tsitipas [sic] twice as long to go the bathroom as it takes Jeff Bazos [sic] to fly into space. Interesting."

However, the pair insisted that there was no bad blood in the run-up to their latest showdown. At the end of the match, Murray was defeated 7-6 (7-3) 6-7 (2-7) 4-6 7-6 (7-3) 6-4.

It was a bad day all round for the Brits in the competition as the UK's men's number one Cameron Norrie was also defeated. Norrie was beaten by three sets to one against the US's Chris Eubanks.

Norrie had seen some success in the competition last year, reaching the semi-finals of the tournament. Fans were hoping for another run of success in this year's tournament but Eubanks triumphed in the end.

British wildcard Liam Broady pulled off a stunning win against Casper Ruud in the second round yesterday (6 July). However, he was defeated by Canadian opponent Denis Shapovalov in their third round match.

However, while the British player's early exits from Wimbledon 2023 somewhat dampened the spirits of the crowds, there is still much excitement about upcoming showdowns, particularly on centre court. Reigning champion and seven-time title holder Novak Djokovic is set to face Swiss opponent Stan Wawrinka later this evening.