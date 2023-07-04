Katie Boulter, the British number one tennis star, is taking to the stage at Wimbledon 2023 once again. Boulter reached the third round of the tournament in 2022 and has recently enjoyed her first tour win after lifting the Rothesay Nottingham Open in June.

Boulter, 26, has also previously reached the second round of the French and Australian Open and speaking ahead of her Wimbledon entry, she said: “I feel very comfortable in my own skin when it comes to that kind of stuff (being British number one). I can do my best and at the end of the day that’s all I can do.

“I know I’ve put the work in. If it happens to come out this week, then great, it’s a dream come true. But I’ve sat here and I’ve watched Wimbledon and there’s been many times that I haven’t played Wimbledon and I really don’t take anything for granted just being here and being part of this tournament.

“It’s nice to feel like people appreciate you, but at the same time it’s about the tennis and I’ve got a lot of work to do. I’ve got to get the job done and keep myself very grounded.”

Here is all you need to know as Katie Boulter takes on Daria Saville in her opening match...

Katie Boulter at Wimbledon 2023

When is Boulter playing at Wimbledon?

Boulter is playing today, Tuesday 4 July, and her match began at 11am.

How to watch Boulter play at Wimbledon

Boulter’s fixture against the Australian Daria Saville is available to stream through BBC iPlayer. BBC have all of the coverage from Wimbledon in 2023 and to find out more on the TV coverage, head to our article on How to Watch Wimbledon.

Who is Boulter playing?

Boulter is taking on the Australian player Daria Saville in her opening round match. The 29-year-old was born in Russia and was formerly Daria Gavrilova but has been competing under her married name since 2021. She is currently ranked number 228 having previously enjoyed a high of 20 in August 2017.

Saville has reached the Wimbledon Championships third round as well as the second round of the US Open; the French Open third round and Australian Open fourth round. Saville was forced to take time out of the game after succumbing to an ACL injury while playing against Naomi Osaka in her opening-round match at the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo and returned to the WTA tour event in Birmingham.

Who could Boulter play next?

Boulter will face either Bernada Pera or Viktoriya Tomova in the second round if she is successful against Saville. Pera was seeded 27th in the Wimbledon tournament while Tomova is the world number 99.

Who else is playing Wimbledon?

Boulter was joined in the opening round by Katie Swan, Harriet Dart and Jodie Burrage as well as Heather Watson.

Jodie Burrage is now through to the second round of the tournament after beating Caty McNally 6-1 6-3 in the opening round and Watson will take to the stage later on today.