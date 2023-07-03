Cameron Norrie will be the leading British star at the Wimbledon Championships 2023, currently ranking at 12th in the world and number one in the British line-up.

Ahead of the tournament, Norrie said when asked about a potential win, “I have to believe that. I’m right up there. I’m going to have to up my game in the slams, but I really have a chance. My name’s in there. I would take any grand slam at this point. I’m not fussy, but with lots of history here, this would be a special one to win.”

Norrie reached the semi-final of the tournament last year, ultimately losing to the eventual winner Novak Djokovic but the 27-year-old has said: “Any tennis player, they love that atmosphere. You have to embrace the loudness of it. There are different moments in a match and the momentum of the match is changing. The crowd play a huge part in that - it can change the mood of the match. You have to use that to your advantage.”

As Norrie prepares for his first round fixture, here is all you need to know about how to follow his 2023 Wimbledon campaign.

When is Cameron Norrie playing?

Norrie will take to the court to begin his Wimbledon campaign on Tuesday 4 July. He is scheduled to begin play at 11am although this is subject to change.

How to watch Cameron Norrie at Wimbledon?

The BBC will have all of the coverage from Wimbledon with the programme starting at 9.30am each day of play on BBC One. Head to our article on How to Watch Wimbledon to find out more about live stream details and highlights shows.

Who is Cameron Norrie playing?

Cameron Norrie will take on the Czech Republic’s Tomas Machac in the opening round of Wimbledon. Machac, 22, came through the Wimbledon qualifiers beating Yasutaka Uchiyama, Kaichi Uchida and Lucas Pouille to reach the first round of the tournament proper.

Machac is currently ranked 106 in the ATP rankings, previously enjoying a high of 97 in December 2022. The number two ranked Czech star has reached the first round of both the French and US Open as well as the second round of the Australian Open.

Norrie and Machac have never played each other before on court but the odds are highly in Norrie’s favour, with Bet365 giving Norrie winning odds of1/7 and Machac has winning odds of 9/2.

Who could Norrie face in the second round?

The winner of the first round match will play either America’s Chris Eubanks or Brazil’s Thiago Monteiro. Eubanks, 27, has never played in the Wimbledon Championships before and is currently ranked 43 in the ATP rankings while Monteiro, 29, is ranked 97 in the world.

Who else is playing Wimbledon 2023?

Norrie is joined by Andy Murray, Dan Evans, Ryan Peniston, Liam Broady, George Loffhagen, Arthur Fery and Jan Choinski in the men’s tournament while Katie Boulter is leading the British contingent in the women’s tournament. Boulter is joined by Katie Swan and Heather Watson but Harriet Dart has suffered a first round defeat at the hands of Diane Parry.