Wimbledon 2022 finalist Nick Kyrgios has been forced to pull out of the 2023 tournament due to a wrist injury. The Australian tennis star had been out of action since January, returning to the courts for the Stuttgart Open, but he is now once again on the sidelines after confirming he has torn a ligament in his wrist.

Kyrgios had never previously reached a Grand Slam final before making it to centre court in 2022. He took the first set but eventually lost the following three as Novak Djokovic celebrated his 21st Grand Slam title.

The start of Kyrgios’s injury-hit season began the night before the Australian Open where he was forced to pull out of his home Slam, a decision that left him “devestated”. The 28-year-old underwent surgery on a cyst which had been growing in his left meniscus and he was unable to return to competitive action until June.

The often-controversial tennis star then suffered a first-round loss to China’s Wu Yibing at the Stuttgart Open and was then forced to pull out of the Halle Open the following week.

Kyrgios pulls out of Wimbledon on eve of tournament

What has Nick Kyrgios said?

Taking to Instagram, the 28-year-old said: “I’m really sad to say that I have to withdraw from Wimbledon this year. I tried my hardest to be ready after my surgery and to be able to step on the Wimbledon courts again.

“During my comeback, I experienced some pain in my wrist during the week of Mallorca. As a precaution I had it scanned and it came back showing a torn ligament in my wrist.

“I tried everything to be able to play and I am disappointed to say that I just didn’t have enough time to manage it before Wimbledon. I’ll be back and, as always, I appreciate the support from all my fans.”

Wimbledon responded to Kyrgios saying: “Sorry to hear your news Nick Kyrgios. Wishing you a swift recovery and hope to see you back on our courts next year.”

Who was Nick Kyrgios’ opponent?

Kyrgios had been seeded 30th in the tournament and was set to take on Belgium’s David Goffin in the opening round. He was also due to play Britain’s Joe Salisbury and American Rajeev Ram with Thanasi Kokkinakis in their opening doubles match.

Goffin will now head straight to the second round where he will play either Argentina’s Sebastian Baez or Chile’s Tomas Barrios Vera.

When is Wimbledon 2023?

