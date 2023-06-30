Andy Murray has been handed his draw for the Wimbledon 2023 Championships which could see him face Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas in just the second round.

The 36-year-old two-time Wimbledon winner will face compatriot Ryan Peniston in the opening round of the Grand Slam after the latter was handed a wildcard into the main tournament.

This year’s British Grand Slam will see a return of many home talents with the likes of Liam Broady and George Loffhagen both being handed wildcards as well. Cameron Norrie will be Britain’s highest ranking player, seeded 12th in the tournament and fans will hope he can improve on his semi-finals finish last year.

Norrie, 27, reached the penultimate stage of the Wimbledon 2023 tournament before falling to Novak Djokovic. Murray, however, will be bidding to win his third home slam as he takes on Peniston next week.

Here is all you need to know about who your favourite men’s tennis star will face in their opening two matches:

Andy Murray prepares for Wimbledon 2023

Full Draw of Men’s Singles Championship

(The groupings indicate who the winner of each match-up will face in the second round)

First Half

C Alcaraz (1) vs J Chardy

A Muller vs A Rinderknech

J Kubler vs U Humbert

M Cecchinato vs N Jarry (25)

A Zverev (19) vs G Brouwer (Q)

M Huseler vs Y Watanuki

M Berrettini vs L Sonego

K Coppejans (Q) vs A de Minaur (15)

F Tiafoe (10) vs Y Wu

D Sticker (Q) vs A Popyrin

I Ivashka vs F Coria

S Shimambukuro (Q) vs G Dimitrov (21)

A Davidovich Fokina (31) vs A Fils (wc)

Z Zhang vs B Van de Zandschulp

M Arnaldi (Q) vs R Carballes Baena

G Loffhagen (wc) vs H Runer (6)

D Medvedev (3) vs A Fery (wc)

A Mannarino vs A Shevchenko

M Giron vs H Dellien

M Fucsovics vs T Griekspoor (28)

F Cerundolo (18) vs N Borges

J Lehecka vs S Ofner (wc)

M Raonic vs D Novak (Q)

S Mochizuki (Q) vs T Paul (16)

C Norrie (12) vs T Machac (Q)

C Eubanks vs T Monteiro

C O’Connell vs H Meedjedovic (Q)

J Vesely vs S Korda (22)

B Shelton (32) vs T Daniel

M Cressy vs L Djere

R Peniston (wc) vs Andy Murray

D Thiem vs Stefanos Tsitsipas (5)

Second Half

Jannik Sinner (8) vs J Cerundolo

M Kechmanovic vs D Schwartzman

A Vukic vs D Altmaier

Q Halys vs D Evans (27)

Y Nishioka (24) vs D Galan

D Koepfer vs O Otte (Q)

M Ymer vs A Molcan

Y Hanfmann vs T Fritz (9)

B Coric (13) vs G Pella

B Bonzi vs H Mayot (Q)

C Moutet vs R Gasquet

R Safiullin vs R Bautista Agut (20)

D Shapovalov (26) vs R Albot (Q)

L Harris vs G Barrere

L Broady (wc) vs C Lestienne

L Lokoli (Q) vs C Ruud (4)

A Rublev (7) vs M Purcell

L Van Assche vs A Karatsev

S Baez vs T Barrios Vera (Q)

D Goffin (WC) vs N Kyrgios (30)

A Bublik (23) vs M McDonald

J Wolf vs E Couacaud (Q)

M Marterer (Q) vs B Gojo

F Krajinovic vs F Auger Aliassime (11)

L Musetti (14) vs J Varillas

J Isner vs J Munar

J Choinski (wc) vs D Lajovic

A Ramos-Vinolas vs H Hurkacz (17)

T Etcheverry (29) vs B Zapata Miralles

E Ruusuvuori vs S Wawrinka