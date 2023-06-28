Novak Djokovic will hope to defend his Wimbledon title once again in 2023.

The 2023 Wimbledon is nearly upon us with fans from around the country looking to see their favourite tennis stars in action in SW19.

Andy Murray will once again feature as the 36-year-old looks to build on a successful grass court season which saw him lift both the Surbitan and Nottingham Open trophies. He will, however, face strong competition from Novak Djokovic and will also have the return of the Russian and Belarusian stars to contend with.

The likes of Daniil Medvedev and Aryna Sabalenka were unable to participate in the 2022 tournament due to the Russian war in Ukraine and, despite the continuing presence of Russian troops in Ukraine, Wimbledon has allowed the athletes to compete so long as it is under a neutral flag and they announce their opposition to the war.

As fans prepare to head down to SW19, here is all you need to know about last minute tickets...

When is Wimbledon 2023?

The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club will host the British Grand Slam from Monday 3 July 2023 until Sunday 16 July 2023.

Novak Djokovic ahead of the 2023 Wimbledon tournament

How to buy tickets for Wimbledon 2023

Those who applied through the Public Ballot will have found out from February 2023 whether they had been successful and those who were unsuccessful will be able to buy on-day sales through the Queue.

The queue can often start the evening before but if you arrive by 9am, you have a good chance of getting in and purchasing on-the-day tickets for both the show courts and ground pass options. Grounds passes are priced from £27 and are reduced from day nine onwards as the Championships progress.

How much will Wimbledon 2023’s prize money be?

The overall prize fund for the 2023 tournament is £44,700,000, an 11.2% rise from last year’s funds. It outranks the French Open which had a prize fund of just over £37,5m in 2023 but falls short of the Australian Open which was just over £43.3m. As for the US Open, which will be played in August, it had a prize fund of just over £47m in 2022.

How to watch Wimbledon 2023?

The BBC will still have the rights for Wimbledon 2023. They have the rights until 2027 at least although next year’s tournament will see a new presenter after Sue Barker retired after 30 years in the role. Clare Balding will now take up the main presenter role and she will be joined by Isa Guha and Qasa Alom

BBC 1, BBC 2 and BBC iPlayer will all have action from SW19. Head to our How to watch Wimbledon 2023 to find out more.

Will Novak Djokovic return for the 2023 tournament?

Novak Djokovic is this year’s second seed at the tournament with Carlos Alcaraz the world number one. The Spaniard will look to build on his 2022 US Open success as he heads on to the grass.