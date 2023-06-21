Andy Murray has been knocked out of Queen’s Championship after 10-match win streak

Andy Murray’s ten match winning streak has come to an end after losing to Australia’s Alex de Minaur at the Queen’s Club Championship. The former world number one lost 6-3 6-1 meaning his hopes of earning a seeding for Wimbledon are most likely over.

Murray had been hoping to secure a top-32 seeding for the third Grand Slam of the year and looked on course to do so following back-to-back ATP Challenger titles in Surbiton and Nottingham.

The 36-year-old Scotsman beat Arthur Cazaux in the Challenger final at Nottingham in straight sets just shortly after he lifted the Surbiton Trophy following a 6-3 6-2 win over Jurij Rodionov on 11 June.

However, the world number 18 and 24-year-old de Minaur was able to beat the two-time Wimbledon champion with only ten days left to go until the British Grand Slam starts. The 36-year-old says there is no need to ‘overreact’ to the loss as he believes there are things he can do before returning to SW19.

Andy Murray following his loss against Alex de Minaur

What did Andy Murray say?

“I don’t want to overanalyse. It’s easy to overreact. I lost to a good player. It’s obviously not the same level of opponents, but I won Nottingham last week without dropping a set. I only lost one set in Surbiton.

“I was holding serve very comfortably, moving well, hitting the ball good. There are a lot of positive signs there.”

Murray was also asked whether the want to reach the top-32 seeds had played on his mind when facing de Minaur, he said: “I have been thinking about it for the last few weeks. It was not any different today, I knew what the situation was going into the grass season. I dealt with it fine the last two weeks. I don’t think it had any bearing on how I played today.”

When is Wimbledon?