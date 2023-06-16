Andy Murray has reached the Nottingham Open quarter-finals following a 6-3 7-5 victory over France’s Hugo Grenier. His ATP win capped a record-breaking day for British tennis as he joined Heather Watson, Katie Boulter, Harriet Dart and Jodie Burrage in their respective final eights of the same competition.

This is the first time four British women have reached the quarter-finals of the same WTA Tour event and the world number 131 Burrage said: “When we are all doing well it really pushes everyone on. It is a bit daunting going on after the other two [Boulter and Dart] won, it was a little bit of pressure. But in the same breath it did help as well. When you’re out on court you’re just wanting to win.”

Burrage took a 7-5 6-3 win to beat the world number 21 and Australian Open semi-finalist Magda Linette while Boulter, ranked 126 in the world, came through a fiery encounter to beat Daria Snigur in straight sets to reach her third Nottingham Open quarter-final.

Katie Boulter following her win at Nottingham Open

Speaking after the match, Boulter said: “It was an absolute battle, I’m really proud of myself. I put my heart on the line and played as well as I could. A couple of those games were ridiculous. It was so tough.” The 26-year-old will now face fellow Briton and good friend Harriet Dart later on.

Dart, also 26, beat the Ukrainian world number 25 Anhelina Kalinina 6-0 7-5 but received treatment for what seemed like a lower-back strain. She went a break down but was able to battle her way back to secure a late break of her own: “I hope to play more sets like that (first set). I had to come out firing - I’m just really pleased to be able to come through in two sets.”

The success in the city also comes a week after Andy Murray claimed his first title on home soil since Wimbledon 2016 and he will join fellow Briton George Loffhagen in the upcoming quarter-finals.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the strong British field at the Nottingham Open quarter-finals...

When are the quarter-finals?

The women’s quarter-finals will take place later today, Friday 16 June, with the first match set to start at 11am BST. Here are the upcoming matches in the WTA event:

Jodie Burrage vs Magdalena Frech, 11am

vs Magdalena Frech, 11am Harriet Dart vs Katie Boulter, 12.15am

vs 12.15am Heather Watson vs Viktoria Golubic, 1.30pm

vs Viktoria Golubic, 1.30pm Alize Cornet vs Elizabeth Mandlik, 4pm

Here are the upcoming matches in the ATP event, also due to be played today Friday 16 June:

Andy Murray vs Dominic Stricker

vs Dominic Stricker Dominik Koepfer vs George Loffhagen

Arthur Cazaux vs Gabriel Diallo

Nuno Borges vs Sho Shimabukuro

Murray, who is trying to secure a top-32 seeding for Wimbledon, is ranked 44th in the world and following his win against the Frenchman said: “It’s been a lot of matches for me. I’m an old boy now so it takes me a bit longer to recover but I’m feeling good.

“It’s brilliant, especially for the women, they’ve done well this week. A lot of them have had injury problems but they’ve all started the grass-court season well. Let’s keep it going into the weekend.”

Andy Murray reacts to win at Nottingham Open

How to follow the Nottingham Open quarter-finals

The 2023 Nottingham Open quarter-finals will be broadcast live by the BBC and is available to watch via Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. It will also be available to watch back on demand on BBC iPlayer.