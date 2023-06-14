A 31-year-old man was tasered and arrested on suspicion of murder following the deadly rampage, and remains in custody

A man arrested on suspicion of carrying out the deadly Nottingham attacks has been described as having no prior criminal record - although he is believed to have a history of mental health issues.

Three people were killed, and another three remain in hospital after a knife and van attack in Nottingham on Tuesday morning (13 June). Police have confirmed the victims of the deadly attacks were two 19-year-old students and man in his 50s.

Talented cricketer Barnaby Webber and England under-18 hockey player Grace Kumar, both 19, were both students at the University of Nottingham. The man in his 50s has been named as local school caretaker Ian Coates.

Police have arrested a suspect, but so far released little information about the man or a possible motive. Here's everything we know so far:

Nottinghamshire Police’s chief constable Kate Meynell says the motive behind the attack was yet to be determined, but officers were keeping an “open mind” (Photos: PA Wire)

What do we know about the suspect so far?

Nottinghamshire Police said a 31-year-old man was tasered and arrested on suspicion of murder following the deadly rampage, and remains in custody.

Very little information has been released about the man so far, and he is yet to be formally charged.

Multiple sources report the suspect is originally from West Africa. The BBC says official sources have confirmed he did not have a prior criminal record, was not known to security services, and had lived in the UK for many years.

He was not a British citizen, but was a UK resident with settled status.

Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar were killed in the attack in Nottingham (Photo: Family handout / PA / Facebook)

A witness who saw police following the stolen white van believed to have been used in the attacks told Channel 4 news the man in the driver's seat was "black with dreadlocks. He had a beard, and he had a hat on".

The BBC also reports CCTV footage has emerged that shows a man believed to be the suspect either shortly before or during the incident on Tuesday morning.

It shows the man - wearing a black hoodie - attempting to climb into an open window at a homeless hostel. An arm from inside pushes him away. Another man outside the hostel speaks to him, and he then walks away

What do police say about a potential motive?

Nottinghamshire Police’s chief constable Kate Meynell told reporters the force was not looking for anyone else in connection with the incidents and no further arrests had been made.

The police chief said the motive behind the attack was yet to be determined, but officers were keeping an “open mind” and working with counter-terror police.

Ms Meynell confirmed officers had carried out searches at a number of properties around the city – with cordons seen being put up on various sections of Ilkeston Road.

