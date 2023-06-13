Several roads have been closed and emergency services are in attendance

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after three people were killed in Nottingham city centre .

Nottinghamshire Police were called to Ilkeston Road just after 4am on Tuesday (13 June) where two people were found dead in the street. Officers were then called to another incident in Milton Street where a van had attempted to run over three people. They are currently being treated in hospital.

A man has also been found dead in Magdala Road and a 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He currently remains in police custody.

Police officers at the Maid Marian Way junction of Upper Parliament Street in Nottingham (Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire)

Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: “This is an horrific and tragic incident which has claimed the lives of three people. We believe these three incidents are all linked and we have a man in custody.

“This investigation is at its early stages and a team of detectives is working to establish exactly what has happened. We ask the public to be patient while inquiries continue. At this time, a number of roads in the city will remain closed as this investigation progresses.”

Multiple roads have been closed in Nottingham as police deal with the “ongoing serious incident” in the city. Police officers and emergency services are in attendance at several locations and the following roads are currently closed:

Ilkeston Road

Milton Street

Magdala Road

Maples Street

Woodborough Road from junction of Magdala Road into the city

Maid Marian Way junction of Parliament Street

The Nottingham Express Transit (NET) tram network said it has suspended all services due to “major police incidents around the city and suburbs”.

Police officers in Nottingham city centre (Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire)

In a statement issued on Tuesday morning, Nottinghamshire Police said: “There are multiple road closures in place throughout the city while the incident is being investigated. We are asking the public and motorists to please avoid the following areas and plan alternate routes.”

Roads cordoned off include Ilkeston Road, Milton Street, Maples Street and Woodborough Road, from the junction with Magdala Road into the city.

Chief Inspector Neil Humphries warned commuters to avoid these areas as the closures are likely to remain “for some time”. He said: “Officers are currently on scene at multiple road closures due to an ongoing incident. Please avoid these areas as they are expected to remain closed for some time.”

In a separate statement, NET advised travellers that NCT buses are accepting its tickets and passes, while EMR trains are also accepting its tickets and passes between Hucknall and Beeston, and Nottingham station.