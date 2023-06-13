For the curious.
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Woman arrested after two young children found dead
Three people dead and man arrested after ‘incident’ in Nottingham
Sky News host breaks down live on air after discussing cancer battle
First of Heathrow security guard strikes postponed after pay offer
Boris Johnson accuses PM of ‘talking rubbish’ over honours list row
English woman jailed for 28 months over illegal abortion
Breaking

Three people dead and man arrested after ‘serious incident’ in Nottingham

Several roads have been closed and emergency services are in attendance

Claire Schofield
By Claire Schofield
3 minutes ago

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after three people were killed in Nottingham city centre .

Nottinghamshire Police were called to Ilkeston Road just after 4am on Tuesday (13 June) where two people were found dead in the street. Officers were then called to another incident in Milton Street where a van had attempted to run over three people. They are currently being treated in hospital.

A man has also been found dead in Magdala Road and a 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He currently remains in police custody.

Most Popular
Police officers at the Maid Marian Way junction of Upper Parliament Street in Nottingham (Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire)Police officers at the Maid Marian Way junction of Upper Parliament Street in Nottingham (Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire)
Police officers at the Maid Marian Way junction of Upper Parliament Street in Nottingham (Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire)

Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: “This is an horrific and tragic incident which has claimed the lives of three people. We believe these three incidents are all linked and we have a man in custody.

“This investigation is at its early stages and a team of detectives is working to establish exactly what has happened. We ask the public to be patient while inquiries continue. At this time, a number of roads in the city will remain closed as this investigation progresses.”

Multiple roads have been closed in Nottingham as police deal with the “ongoing serious incident” in the city. Police officers and emergency services are in attendance at several locations and the following roads are currently closed:

  • Ilkeston Road
  • Milton Street
  • Magdala Road
  • Maples Street
  • Woodborough Road from junction of Magdala Road into the city
  • Maid Marian Way junction of Parliament Street

The Nottingham Express Transit (NET) tram network said it has suspended all services due to “major police incidents around the city and suburbs”.

Police officers in Nottingham city centre (Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire)Police officers in Nottingham city centre (Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire)
Police officers in Nottingham city centre (Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire)

In a statement issued on Tuesday morning, Nottinghamshire Police said: “There are multiple road closures in place throughout the city while the incident is being investigated. We are asking the public and motorists to please avoid the following areas and plan alternate routes.”

Roads cordoned off include Ilkeston Road, Milton Street, Maples Street and Woodborough Road, from the junction with Magdala Road into the city.

Chief Inspector Neil Humphries warned commuters to avoid these areas as the closures are likely to remain “for some time”. He said: “Officers are currently on scene at multiple road closures due to an ongoing incident. Please avoid these areas as they are expected to remain closed for some time.”

In a separate statement, NET advised travellers that NCT buses are accepting its tickets and passes, while EMR trains are also accepting its tickets and passes between Hucknall and Beeston, and Nottingham station.

Local resident Glen Gretton told the PA news agency he was woken up at around 5am on Tuesday morning by the sounds of a series of police cars passing his home. The 46-year-old delivery driver, who lives in a flat in Mansfield Road in Sherwood, said: “I heard a police car go past. It was driving extremely quickly, followed by another one, another one. They just kept coming so I knew something quite major … was happening somewhere around the city centre.”

Related topics:NottinghamPoliceNottingham Express TransitEmergency services