The heartbroken families of a “funny and loving” married couple who were tragically found dead at their home last week have paid tribute as a man is set to appear in court charged with their murder.

The bodies of Josh Bashford, 33, and Chloe, 30, were discovered at their home in Lewes Road, Newhaven, in East Sussex, just after 7pm on Friday 9 June.

Derek Martin, also known as Derek Glenn, 64, of Moulsecoomb Way, Brighton, who police say was known to the two victims, appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (12 June) wearing a grey jumper and spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth. He was remanded in custody and will next appear in a crown court on a date yet to be set.

Josh and Chloe Bashford were tragically found dead at their home last week (Photo: Sussex Police)

Georgie Last, a niece of the couple who had four children, wrote of the “heartbreak” being experienced by the family in a post on Facebook.

She said: “The most funny and loving pair, you loved each other so much it was just amazing to see what true love looked like. You were the most amazing parents to four beautiful, intelligent, and loving children.”

In another Facebook post, Simon Glenn - brother of 30-year-old Chloe - wrote: “Still does not feel real, just can’t process it. My baby sister Chloe taken away from us way too soon, such a gentle soul.”

A third post by Stephen Glenn added: “Taken cruelly from us far too young leaving four beautiful children behind. You were and will always be our baby sister, we will miss you dearly and you will be forever in our thoughts and prayers RIP.”

Sussex Police said post-mortem examinations had been scheduled to take place in the next week to confirm the couple’s causes of death. The force added that the families of the victims were being supported and have asked for privacy during this difficult time.

Detective Chief Inspector Kimball Edey, of the Surrey and Sussex major crime team, said: “Our thoughts remain with the families of the two victims at this extremely difficult time.