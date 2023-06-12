Chloe Mitchell was last seen by her family on the evening of Friday 2 June

Two men have been charged with the murder of a 21-year-old woman who went missing in Northern Ireland earlier this month.

Chloe Mitchell was last seen by her family on the evening of Friday 2 June and was captured on CCTV in the early hours of the following morning in Ballymena town centre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A 26-year-old man has now been charged with her murder, while a 34-year-old man has been charged with assisting offenders, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has said. Both men are due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning (12 June).

Chloe Mitchell, 21, was last seen in the early hours of Saturday June 3 in Ballymena town centre

Detectives investigating Ms Mitchell’s disappearance launched a murder inquiry on Sunday (11 June) after suspected human remains were found in Ballymena, although these have not yet been formally identified.

Forensic officers attended a flat in the James Street area of Ballymena on Sunday evening. The property had been cordoned off by police earlier in the week.

Community Rescue Service volunteers in thick undergrowth near the River Braid in Ballymena (Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire)

The discovery came after extensive searches across Ballymena over recent days, which saw members of the Community Rescue Service (CRS) assist police in the major search operation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a statement on Sunday night, the volunteer-based organisation said: “The CRS would like to thank the people of Ballymena, those who live and work in the Harryville area and especially Chloe’s family and friends for their exceptional support during our operations.”

Two men arrested in connection with the case remained in police custody on Sunday night, the PSNI said.

Police forensic officers, at a property in James Street in Ballymena during the search for Chloe Mitchell (Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire)

In an earlier statement after the suspected human remains were found, Detective Chief Inspector Richard Millar, of the Police Service of Northern Ireland, said: “Sadly, today detectives have recovered suspected human remains in Ballymena, and while there has been no formal identification, we have now launched a murder inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of 21-year-old Chloe Mitchell, who was a high-risk, missing person.

“Earlier this week, we launched a criminal investigation into Chloe’s disappearance. Tragically, we now have reason to believe that Chloe was murdered. Our thoughts this evening are very much with Chloe’s family and we have specialist officers providing them with support at this heart-breaking time.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

A 26-year-old man arrested on Thursday in Lurgan, Co Armagh, in connection with the police investigation, continued to be questioned on Sunday after officers on Saturday secured a 36-hour extension to his detention period. A second man, 34, was detained in the Ballymena area on Saturday. He also remained in custody on Sunday.