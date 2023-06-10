The girl who has been named locally as Ettie, 3, remains in hospital

A British girl who was one of four children stabbed in a knife attack in the French Alps while on holiday will be able to leave hospital soon, prosecutors have said.

Preliminary attempted murder charges were handed to a 31-year-old Syrian refugee after the children, aged between 22 months and three years, and two elderly adults were attacked at a lakeside park in Annecy, south-east France, on Thursday (8 June). The British girl, named locally as Ettie, three, who had been visiting the area with her parents, will be able to leave a hospital in Grenoble within days, officials said on Saturday.

According to details from French prosecutors, the British girl suffered a single stab wound but her condition was never “vital”. It came after French President Emmanuel Macron met the girl in hospital on Friday, saying afterwards that she was awake and “watching television”.

The suspect, whose name has not been officially released, has been remanded in custody pending further investigation. Lead prosecutor, Line Bonnet-Mathis, said at a press conference the man was presented to investigating judges in a court on Saturday, where he heard the charges.

In a translated statement, she said: “The prosecution service of Annecy immediately opened a case and the Central Directorate of the Judicial Police have also been involved. The assailant at 9.47am was put into custody.

“The prosecution service of Annecy opened a judicial case for attempted murder. The prosecution service put the assailant in provisional custody. And this afternoon he was going to be taken to court and he will appear before the judge.”