Young children are among several people stabbed in a knife attack in southeast France which has left some “fighting for life”.

France’s interior minister said the incident happened in a square in Annecy, a town in the Alps, on Thursday morning (8 June).

Police said four children are among the injured, with two suffering life-threatening injuries and two escaping with minor injuries. One adult also suffered life-threatening injuries, the force said while also warning of an evolving situation.

Children are among several people injured in a knife attack in Annecy (Photo: Adobe)

Gérald Darmanin confirmed in a short tweet that the alleged knife attacker has now been detained by police.

He wrote: “Several people including children were injured by an individual armed with a knife in a square in Annecy. The individual was arrested thanks to the very rapid intervention of the police.”

(Graphic: Mark Hall)

An Interior Ministry official, speaking on the condition of anonymity because he is not authorised to speak about the developing situation, said four children and two adults have been hurt.

The official added that he had no details about the gravity of the injuries and warned the number of people injured could change as full details of the attack are not yet clear.

Witnesses to the attack said some of the children looked very young, with one man telling broadcaster BFMTV that he saw first aiders working on “little bodies, three or four years old, perhaps”.

Local politician Antoine Armand described the attack as “abominable” and said in a tweet that children were attacjed in a playground near a primary school. He wrote: “We still know very little but all my support for the victims, relatives, law enforcement and rescue.”

Speaking to BFMTV from the National Assembly building in Paris, he added that the victims include “very young” children who were “savagely attacked”.

Advertisement

