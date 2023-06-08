Officers are said to have followed the 15-year-old before losing track of him after he cycled through bollards

A teenage boy has been killed in a collision after traffic officers followed his e-bike in Salford, Greater Manchester Police have confirmed. (Credit: Getty Images)

A 15-year-old boy has died in a collision in Salford after being followed by traffic officers while riding an e-bike, Greater Manchester Police have confirmed.

Police said that officers had began following the young boy at around 2pm on Fitzwarren Street, before he turned onto Lower Seedley Road where bollard prevented the officers from continuing to follow him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The force added that a "short time later", the teenage boy collided with an ambulance, leading to his death.

A GMP statement said: “In line with normal proceedings, the incident has been referred to IOPC who are now leading the investigation. A cordon remains in place on Langworthy Road.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the boy who tragically died.”

An IOPC spokesperson said: “We were notified by Greater Manchester Police due to the fact a police vehicle had been following the e-bike shortly before the collision.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We have sent investigators to the scene of the collision, at the junction of Langworthy Road and Lower Seedley Road, as well as to the police post-incident procedures, to begin gathering evidence.

“Our investigation is at a very early stage and we will provide further details once we are in a position to do so.”

The incident comes after two teenagers in Ely, Cardiff were killed in a collision while riding an e-bike earlier last month, with police also alleged to have been chasing them in the run-up to the collision. The deaths of Harvey Evans, 15, and Kyrees Sullivan, 16, sparked riots and disorder in the local area.

CCTV footage after the incident showed a police van following an e-bike minutes before the collision happened, however South Wales Police denied that the boys were being chased by officers and insisted that no police vehicles were on the road at the time of the collision. The case has also been referred to the IOPC for independent review.

Advertisement

Advertisement