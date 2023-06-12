A neighbour is said to have shot the girl while she was playing in her garden in Saint-Herbot

An 11-year-old girl from a British family has been shot dead in France.

The girl was reportedly shot while she was playing in her garden as her family were enjoying a barbeque on Saturday evening (10 June) in Saint-herbot, a village near the city of Quimper in the western province of Brittany. It is understood that the shooting took place following an ongoing dispute between neighbours.

The girl’s parents were also hurt in the incident. Her father is in a critical condition while her mother’s injuries are non-life-threatening, according to local media. Her eight-year-old sister is als said to have been left in “shock”.

The girl was reportedly shot while she was playing in her garden in Saint-herbot, a village near the city of Quimper (Photo: Adobe)

The UK Foreign Office has confirmed it is providing assistance to the girl’s family. A spokesperson said: “We are providing consular assistance to a British family following a shooting in France and are in contact with the local authorities.”

The suspect, who is a 71-year-old Dutch national, has been arrested, according to local prosecutors.

Carine Halley, the state prosecutor in Quimper, said the 11-year-old girl was dead and her father, who is about 40-years-old, was seriously injured when police arrived and was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Ms Halley said initial evidence suggests “the suspect suddenly emerged armed with a gun and fired several times towards the victims”, The Times reported. He then reportedly shut himself in his house with his wife.

She added that the attacker’s motive is not yet known but it appears the two neighbours had been involved in a long-running dispute over a plot of land adjoining their properties for several years.

The Intervention Group of the National Gendarmerie tactical unit was called to the scene and a negotiator persuaded the neighbour and his wife to give themselves up before they were arrested, the prosecutor reportedly said.

A local resident told French media that the younger child raised the alarm, running to neighbours shouting: “My sister is dead, my sister is dead”.

The Times said the family-of-four are believed to have lived in their current home for about four or five years and that the two girls were born in France.