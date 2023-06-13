Police say they believe the suspect stole the older victim's van, before driving it at members of the public

Police have confirmed the victims of the deadly Nottingham attacks were two 19-year-old students and man in his 50s.

Three people were killed, while another three were recovering in hospital after a knife and van attack in Nottingham. Witnesses described hearing victims screaming as they were stabbed and others being mown down by a van in the early morning on Tuesday (13 June).

In a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Nottinghamshire Police Chief Constable Kate Meynell said one man remains in hospital in a critical condition while two others suffered minor injuries following that incident.

A 31-year-old man remains in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder.

A vigil took place at 5pm on Tuesday evening, honouring those whose lives were lost in the attacks. Here is everything you need to know:

People at a vigil at St Peter's church in Nottingham, as a 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after three people were killed in Nottingham city centre early on Tuesday morning (Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire)

What do we know so far about the incident?

The students were stabbed to death in Ilkeston Road at about 4am on Tuesday while the man’s body was found in Magdala Road.

Ms Meynell, speaking outside a police station in the city, said: “Police were called to Ilkeston Road just after 4am after a member of the public reported that two people aged 19 had been stabbed and were unresponsive.

“We had a further call to another incident in Milton Street, where the driver of a stolen van had attempted to run over three people. As a result, one man is in hospital in a critical condition while two others are believed to have suffered minor injuries.

“The van was then stopped on Maple Street, where a man was tasered and detained by police officers on suspicion of murder. A man in his 50s was also found dead from knife injuries in Magdala Road by a member of the public.

“We are still in the early stages of the investigation. I need to determine exactly what the motives were behind this attack.”

What do know about the victims?

The University of Nottingham earlier said two of the victims were students at the university.

A statement read: “It is with great sadness that we confirm the sudden and unexpected death of two of our students following a major incident in Nottingham city centre overnight.

“We are shocked and devastated by the news and our thoughts are with those affected, their families and friends. We know this is likely to cause distress for staff and students in our community.”