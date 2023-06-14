Two teenage students and a man in his 50s were killed in the attacks in the early hours of Tuesday

The family of a 19-year-old university student stabbed to death in an attack in Nottingham have described their “complete devastation” over their loss.

Barnaby Webber, a talented cricketer, was among three victims killed during the attacks in the early hours of Tuesday (13 June).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Webber, and England under-18 hockey player Grace Kumar, also 19, were found dead in Ilkeston Road, a student area of Nottingham, shortly after 4am. Both were students at the University of Nottingham.

A white van then tried to run over three people in Milton Street just after, leaving one man in a critical condition and two others with minor injuries. A third person, a man in his 50s was later found dead from knife injuries in Magdala Road.

The third victim of the attacks has been named as Ian Coates, a school site manager at L.E.A.D. Academy Trust and Huntingdon Academy. Ross Middleton, Executive Headteacher, Huntingdon Academy and Warren Academy, said in a statement: “Ian was a much-loved colleague who always went the extra mile for the benefit of our children and will be greatly missed. As a school community, it will take time to process this deeply upsetting news. We wish to extend our sympathy and condolences to all those affected by yesterday’s tragic events.”

Diana Owen CBE, CEO of L.E.A.D. Academy Trust, added: “I am deeply shocked and saddened to hear about this tragic news. Ian was a beloved and respected member of the Huntingdon Academy staff. My thoughts are with his family and friends during this extremely sad time.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nottinghamshire Police said a 31-year-old man was tasered and arrested on suspicion of murder following the deadly rampage and remains in custody.

Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar were among the victims of the attack (Photo: PA / Facebook)

The parents of Mr Webber, David and Emma, and his younger brother Charlie, have spoken of their pain over the murder of their son as they paid tribute. In a statement to the PA news agency, the family, from Taunton in Somerset, said: “Complete devastation is not enough to describe our pain and loss at the senseless murder of our son.

“Barnaby Philip John Webber was a beautiful, brilliant, bright young man, with everything in life to look forward to. A talented and passionate cricketer, who was over the moon to have made selection to his university cricket team.

“At 19 he was just at the start of his journey into adulthood and was developing into a wonderful young man. As parents we are enormously proud of everything he achieved and all the plans he had made.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“His brother is bereft beyond belief, and at this time we ask for privacy as a family to be allowed time to process and grieve. We will not be making any further statements, particularly in relation to the police investigation.

“We are so proud to release these photographs, chosen by us as a family, of an amazing son, brother, grandson, nephew and friend. Thank you for your understanding, and to everyone who has supported us in this awful journey so far.”

Barnaby Webber (second left) with his father David Webber, mother Emma Webber and brother Charlie Webber (right) (Photo: Family Handout/PA Wire)

Taunton-based Bishops Hull Cricket Club also paid tribute to the 19-year-old, who was one of its members, describing him as a “dear friend”. Mr Webber was hailed as a “key part” of the club and the statement invited family and friends to lay flowers and pay their respects at the ground.

Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan also paid tribute, describing the teen as a “young cricketer gone far too soon”, while a former pupil of Taunton School posted a tribute in the Old Tauntonians alumni group on Facebook, which said he was a “wonderful young man with much to look forward to”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tributes have also been paid to Ms Kumar, a popular member of England hockey teams. The sport’s governing body said in a tweet: “We are all deeply saddened by the news of the tragic death of Grace Kumar in Nottingham on Tuesday.

“Grace was a popular member of the England U16 and U18 squads and our thoughts are with Grace’s family, friends, teammates and the whole hockey community at this time.”

(Graphic: Mark Hall)

Chief Constable Kate Meynell said the force is not looking for anyone else in connection with the incidents and no further arrests had been made. All three victims were found fatally stabbed in the street by members of the public, police said.

The force believes the attacker then stole the older man’s van before driving it at pedestrians in Milton Street. The vehicle was stopped by officers in Maple Street before the suspect was tasered and detained, Ms Meynell said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The police chief said the motive behind the attack is yet to be determined, but officers were keeping an “open mind” and working with counter-terror police. GB News reported the suspect was a west African migrant.

People at a vigil at St Peter’s church in Nottingham (Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire)

Ms Meynell said the families of all the victims had been informed and were being supported by specially-trained officers. She said in a statement: “Today there has been a shocking and tragic series of events which has led to the lives of three innocent people being taken and left another member of the public in a critical condition in hospital. My thoughts are with all the families affected by this horrific incident, and we are working extremely hard to understand exactly what has happened.

“I can tell you that a 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody. We are not looking for anyone else in connection with the attacks and I can reassure the public that it is safe to visit the city centre – though there may be some road restrictions as we continue to establish what has happened.”

She added: “I want to thank those who live and work in our city for their patience and understanding in incredibly difficult circumstances. We will, of course, keep the public updated as soon as we are able to say more. This is a very sad day for our city and we will do everything possible for the victims and their families.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

A vigil was held at Nottingham’s St Peter’s Church, in the city centre, on Tuesday which was attended by hundreds of people paying their respects to those who died and those injured.

During the service, attended by mainly students from both the University of Nottingham and Nottingham Trent University, those present were invited to place flowers below the altar or light a candle.

It came after witnesses gave harrowing accounts of the attacks throughout the day, with one telling the BBC he heard “awful, blood-curdling screams” and saw a “black guy dressed all in black with a hood and rucksack grappling with some people”.

Ms Meynell confirmed officers had carried out searches at several properties around the city, with cordons in place on various sections of Ilkeston Road. A terraced property on the road was under police guard, with staff at a neighbouring hairdresser saying it had been raided last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said “we’re in a very early stage of the investigation” when asked whether the attack could have been terror-related. She told broadcasters in Westminster: “We need to allow the police the time and the space to carry out all of their operational activity to determine the motive.