Kyle Stephenson is set to walk free from prison after serving less than a fifth of his sentence

A man left with half of his skull missing following an unprovoked one-punch attack has spoken of his anger after his attacker is being released from prison after just four months.

Kyle Stepehnson, 32, is set to walk free after serving less than a fifth of his sentence for the sickening attack on Braden Stromberg, 27.

Mr Stephenson delivered a single punch to the 27-year-old’s head in an unprovoked attack in Bolsover, Derbyshire, last May.

He was attacked from behind by Mr Stephenson, of Ilkeston, Derbyshire, as he walked to the shops after work with his then girlfriend.

Branden Stromberg lost half his skull after a vicious assault by Kyle Stephenson (Photo: Tom Maddick SWNS)

The grounds worker was knocked unconscious after being punched in the face before smashing his head on the road, leaving him with severe brain swelling.

He was rushed to hospital where doctors battled to save his life by removing the right side of his skull during a three hour operation.

Mr Stromberg spent 15 days in an induced coma and almost died before making an incredible recovery, leaving doctors stunned.

He is currently awaiting further surgery to insert a titanium plate to reconstruct his skull, which he hopes will allow him to return to work. But until then he lives in fear that a simple knock to the head or fall could kill him, and is forced to wear a helmet to shield his unprotected brain whenever he leaves the house.

Braden spent 15 days in an induced coma and almost died (Photo: Braden Stromberg SWNS)

He explained: “Every doctor I have spoken to has said how lucky I am to not have woken up from the coma paralysed or in a vegetated state.

“They can’t believe it. There might be an inch of spinal fluid where my skull has been removed and then it’s just my brain unprotected. If I knocked this it could potentially be fatal.

“I am looking forward to having the operation done as it means life will be able to get back to normal. I have been told it is quite a risky operation as there is a possible chance of infection or further bleeds on the brain but it is my one chance to get back to work.

“Health wise I’m doing OK. I’m just waiting for my surgery. I had my pre op on June 6 and now I’m just waiting.”

Mr Stephenson admitted causing grievous bodily harm and was jailed for one year and ten-and-a-half months in February, but is now due to be freed from prison after just a four-month stint behind bars.

His early release has been slammed by Mr Stromberg, of Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, who said he felt “robbed” of justice when he heard the news.

Kyle Stephenson is being released from prison after just four months (Photo: Derbyshire Police SWNS)

The 27-year-old fumed: “I feel like it’s robbed me of justice. Four months isn’t even enough time for a house plant to grow. It’s ridiculous.

“I’ve not even had my surgery yet and he’s out and able to live his life. All my family agree with me, they are all pi***d off basically.

“It’s really shocking that he’s not even going to serve half of his sentence. He nearly ended my life and now he’s out free and he has absolutely no remorse.”

Mr Stromberg was informed of his attacker’s release in an email from the Ministry of Justice, who informed him the 32-year-old will be subject to a curfew and must wear an electronic tag.

But Mr Stromberg said his release means he has not been forced to take consequences for the attack and will now be able to enjoy summer and Christmas with his family.

He added: “I heard about it through an email. He’s been told to not approach or contact me and my family. We thought he would be in prison for Christmas but now he gets to spend summer and Christmas with his family.

“That’s not taking any freedom away from him at all or giving him any consequences for his actions. My life is on hold and he can start having drinks and barbecues with his family and I can’t even go out myself."

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “This was a terrible crime and our thoughts are with Mr Stromberg and his family.

