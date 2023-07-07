Andy Murray is through to second round of Wimbledon where he is facing Stefanos Tsitsipas

Andy Murray is in the second round of Wimbledon after defeating fellow British tennis star Ryan Peniston in straight sets in round one. Murray is taking on the world number five, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and after a first stint of play last night, Thursday 6 July, the pair are back in action to finish a game which was left with the 36-year-old Brit 2-1 up.

Due to the 11pm curfew, Murray was forced off the pitch after coming back from a set down to take the next two 7-6 6-4. The world number 40 and the fifth seed are now back in action with the former world number one hopeful of continuing his successful season on grass.

The British Grand Slam has not only been a hallowed ground for sporting prowess, but it has also often been known as a hot-bed of clothing controversy due to its all-white kit rules. Last year saw finalist Nick Kyrgios come under fire for his red-hat while the female players have often spoken out against the insistence of white kit.

And while the two-time Wimbledon Champion has been commended for his domineering talent on the court, 2023 has also seen Murray hit the headlines from his embroidered lettering which features on his hat and clothing.

So while Murray hopes to join fellow Brits Liam Broady and Katie Boulter in the round of 32, here is all you need to know about Murray’s AMC clothing...

Andy Murray featured with his AMC branding

What does AMC stand for?

AMC is Andy Murray’s partnership with the brand Castore. Castore was founded by brothers Tom and Phil Beahon in 2015 and has several other ventures in the world of sport, including Newcastle and Wolves football club, the England Cricket team and both Red Bull and McLaren F1 teams.

The sportswear brand, based in Britain, launched a collaboration with the two-time Wimbledon champion in november 2019 and the clothing is made using recycled and regenerated materials. Murray wears an outfit constructed from merino wool - a material known to adapt to changing body temperature. The 36-year-old tennis star first partnered with the company in January 2019 and then became a shareholder in the business two months later.

What has Andy Murray said about AMC?

In 2021, Murray spoke to GQ about his partnership with Castore saying: “Working with Castore is certainly different from the other relationships that I’ve had with clothing brands throughout my career.

“The traditional sponsorship deal I had before was where I was paid to endorse and wear the clothes, whereas this is something a bit different. I am more involved and it is something that I can invest in in my post-playing career.

“I’d love to see young kids growing up and playing in my tennis kit. As you know from my GQ shoot, I don’t really understand the fashion side of things particularly well – I’m not the most fashionable person in the world – but I do like the technical stuff and the performance side of things.’

‘When I first picked it up, I was thinking that there was no chance I could play in it. It was thick and I was expecting to be roasting wearing it, but that wasn’t the case. It’s really comfortable and doesn’t restrict my game at all.”

When is Murray in action?