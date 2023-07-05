Andy Murray is through to the second round of Wimbledon Championships 2023

Andy Murray secured a dominant win over fellow British tennis star Ryan Peniston in the opening round of the Wimbledon Championships.

Despite his serve looking rusty in the first set, the two-time Wimbledon champion went on to beat Peniston 6-3 6-0 6-1 and will now prepare for his second round fixture against either Dominic Thiem or Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Speaking after the match, Andy Murray said: “I was quite nervous at the beginning and I wanted to play well but once I got the break in that first set I think I played some good stuff. There were good signs.”

In the audience, Murray was watched on by the Princess of Wales, eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer as well as Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, the British-Iranian national who spent six years in an Iranian jail on spying charges.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe was invited by the former world number one after she revealed to Murray she had been “ecstatic” to see him win his second Wimbledon title while she was behind bars. Zaghari-Ratcliffe had said: “It felt like a connection, it felt like escape. I was close to home all of a sudden.”

While Andy Murray prepares for his next fixture, here is all you need to know about how to keep up with his run at Wimbledon...

Andy Murray at Wimbledon 2023

When is Andy Murray playing?

Andy Murray is scheduled to be back on court tomorrow, Thursday 6 July, although the timing of his match is not yet known.

How to watch Andy Murray at Wimbledon

The BBC will have all of the coverage from Wimbledon with the programme starting at 9.30am each day of play on BBC One. Head to our article on How to Watch Wimbledon to find out more about live stream details and highlights shows.

Who is Andy Murray playing?

Due to the bad weather yesterday (Tuesday 4 July), Murray’s second round opponent is not yet known but it will be either Dominic Thiem or Stefanos Tsitsipas.

29-year-old Thiem from Austria has previously reached the fourth round of Wimbledon but has not gone past the first since 2019. He is a former world number four and won the US Open in 2020. The current world number 91 is also a finalist at the Australian Open and Roland Garros.

Tsitsipas, on the other hand, is the world number five. He is yet to win a Grand Slam but has reached both the Australian Open and Roland Garros finals. This will be the Greek’s sixth Wimbledon and he has reached the fourth round before but in 2022 he was knocked out in the third stage.

Who could Andy Murray play in the third round?

If Murray is successful against Thiem or Tsitsipas he will take on Ben Shelton, Taro Daniel, Maxime Cressy or Laslo Djere in the third round at Wimbledon.

Who else is playing at Wimbledon?

Cam Norrie will also be in action on Thursday after he beat Tomas Machac in the first round. He will face either Chris Eubanks or Thiago Monteiro in tomorrow’s second round and will be joined by fellow Brits Liam Broady, Jan Choinski and Jodie Burrage in round two.