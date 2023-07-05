Cameron Norrie will be the leading British star at the Wimbledon Championships 2023, currently ranking at 12th in the world and number one in the British line-up.

He overcame Czech Republic’s Tomas Machac in four sets to reach the second round of the Wimbledon Grand Slam and is now set to face either Chris Eubanks or Thiago Montiero in his next fixture.

Norrie produced a largely composed display on Court One and will be hoping to replicate last year’s run at the tournament which saw him reach his first ever Grand Slam semi-final.

“It was a lot of fun coming out to that court, so special, a lot of good memories there. I reckon I played a really good match with some normal drops in there but there was a lot to learn from and take from that match. It was a good day a nice to get the win”, the British number one said after the match.

As Norrie prepares for his second round fixture, here is all you need to know about how to follow his 2023 Wimbledon campaign.

When is Cameron Norrie playing?

Norrie will take to the court to continue his Wimbledon campaign on Thursday 6 July. It is not yet known what time he will begin playing

Cameron Norrie is the highest ranking British star at Wimbledon 2023

How to watch Cameron Norrie at Wimbledon?

The BBC will have all of the coverage from Wimbledon with the programme starting at 9.30am each day of play on BBC One. Head to our article on How to Watch Wimbledon to find out more about live stream details and highlights shows.

Who is Cameron Norrie playing?

Cameron Norrie will take on either America’s Chris Eubanks or Brazil’s Thiago Monteiro. Eubanks, 27, is currently ranked number 43 in the ATP rankings, a career high for the tennis star, and won his first career title this year at the 2023 Mallorca Championships.

He has previously reached the second rounds of the Australian and US Opens and reached the first round of the French Open earlier this year.

Monteiro, 29, is ranked at number 97 having previously enjoyed a high of 61 in the ATP standings. He has reached the third round of the French Open (2020) but has never got past the second rounds of the three other majors and is yet to win an ATP Tour title.

Who could Norrie face in the third round?

Due to the weather on Day Two, most of the first round matches were forced to be suspended and thus Norrie could face any of Sebastian Korda, Jiri Vesely, Hamad Medjedovic or Christopher O’Connell if he were to reach the third round.

Who else is playing Wimbledon 2023?

Norrie is joined by Andy Murray, Dan Evans, Liam Broady, George Loffhagen, Arthur Fery and Jan Choinski in the men’s tournament while Katie Boulter is leading the British contingent in the women’s tournament. Boulter is taking on Diane Saville but due to the weather, her match was suspended in the first set with her opponent leading 6-5.