Liam Broady is once again through to the third round of Wimbledon Championships after he beat the tournament’s fourth seed Casper Ruud in a five-set thriller. He is now the first of the British male contingent to reach the final 32 of the tournament with both Andy Murray and Cameron Norrie currently competing in the second round.

The 29-year-old is joined by Katie Boulter in round three after the British number one beat Bulgaria’s Viktoriya Tomova in her second match fixture yesterday, Thursday 6 July. Broady will now take on Denis Shapovalov in the next stage after taking down the French and US Open finalist.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking after his win, Broady said: “It was a pretty terrifying, exhilarating experience coming out at Centre Court on Wimbledon, but it’s been my dream since I was five-years-old.” The left-hander from Stockport had never won on Centre Court before, losing the finals of the Junios in 2011 as well as to Andy Murray in 2016.

“This is why I play tennis. I’m 29, going into this tournament I’m 150 in the world, I only have so many Wimbledons left in my career. This has to be seen as a reward. You have to take the bull by the horns with these opportunities.”

Here is all you need to know about the British wildcard as he prepares for his third round...

Liam Broady celebrates win over Casper Ruud in Wimbledon second round

Who is Liam Broady?

Broady turned professional in 2014 after reaching the Wimbledon and US Open Junior finals in 2011 and 2012 respectively. He first broke into the top 200 when he reached his first Challenger final in 2014 and a year later he made his Grand Slam debut at Wimbledon, reaching the second round.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He is yet to play in the senior US Open tournament, never quite passing the second qualifying round and has only reached the first round of both the French and Australian Opens before.

The 29-year-old first came to prominence in 2021 when, ranked 143rd in the world, he upset the seventh seeded Wimbledon semi-finalist Hubert Hurkacz at the Olympics which was his biggest win to date and reached the third round. He captained the GB team at the 2022 ATP cup and later that year he earned his best ever finish in a Grand Slam after beating Lukas Klein and 12th seed Diego Schwartzman to reach the last 64 of Wimbledon.

Liam Broady in 2023

Earlier this year, Broady won his second Challenger title at the 2023 Vitas Gerulaitis Cup in Vilnius and reached the final of the 2023 Nottingham Open which was ultimately won by Andy Murray. He is currently ranked 142 in the ATP rankings having previously reached a high of 116 in February 2022.

Who is Broady’s family?

Broady’s sister is former tennis star Naomi Broady who previously achieved a best singles ranking of world number 76. She hit the headlines in September 2007 when she and fellow competitor David Rice were both suspended by the LTA for “unprofessional behaviour” and “lack of discipline” and the actions of the organisation led her to refuse to play for the national team, a position she maintained throughout her career. This incident also led to a family-estrangement between Liam and his father over LTA funding.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 2018, she competed in the first round of the Wimbledon Championships, losing her opening match and recorded her fifth first round match from six wildcard entries to the Championships. In 2021 she worked as a commentator on Radio 5 Live for the US Open.

Liam is currently dating another tennis star, Eden Silva. The British 27-year-old is currently the world number 302 and she has also done modelling work after being scouted by an agency through Instagram.

Liam Broady’s net worth

Broady’s net worth is estimated to be around £1.5 million, according to reports in The Sun.

When is Liam Broady’s next match?

Liam Broady will next take to the court later today, Friday 7 July, with the match-time scheduled for 3pm BST, although this is subject to change. He will be facing the 26th seed Denis Shapovalov who previously reached the semi-finals of Wimbledon in 2021.

Advertisement

Advertisement