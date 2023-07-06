The Met say emergency services were called to "an incident" on Camp Road in Wimbledon on Thursday morning

Scenes in Wimbledon, south London, where a car has collided with a primary school building (Photo: Victoria Jones/PA Wire)

Seven children and two adults have been injured in South London after a car collided with a primary school building - as police say they do not believe the incident is terror-related.

The Metropolitan Police said emergency services were called to "an incident" on Camp Road in Wimbledon on Thursday morning. “We were called at 9.54am to reports that a car collided with a building at the school," the force tweeted.

“Several people are being treated at the scene. We will share further updates when we can." Paramedics, including London’s Air Ambulance, and fire crews were also at the scene."

The force later tweeted that it was "not treating this incident as terror-related", but an investigation is underway to understand the full circumstances of what happened.

“We are currently supporting emergency services at an incident at a school in Wimbledon," the London Fire Brigade said on Twitter. “We have two fire engines and two fire rescue units at the scene.”

The ongoing incident is understood to have taken place at The Study Preparatory School, a prep school costing £5,565 per term, for girls aged four to 11 on Wimbledon Common. It is just a mile away from the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club as it hosts the world-famous tennis tournament.

