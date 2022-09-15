ASOS will pause all deliveries on Monday as a mark of respect for the Queen's funeral

Fashion retailer ASOS has confirmed its delivery schedules will be adjusted next week as a mark of respect for the Queen’s funeral.

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will take place on Monday 19 September 2022 and has been declared a bank holiday, prompting several major retailers and businesses to close their doors for the day.

ASOS has said it will be operating its “usual bank holiday plan” on the day of the state funeral, meaning customers should not expect any deliveries that day.

A spokesperson for ASOS said: “To confirm, ASOS will operate its usual bank holiday plan on the day of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

“The majority of ASOS staff will not be working and our carrier partners will not be delivering – customer delivery schedules will be updated accordingly.”

ASOS added that it will offer refunds to those customers who had already scheduled a nominated day delivery for Monday.

Normally, ASOS customers can receive an order the next day if they have selected the next day option and placed their order before 10pm on Monday to Sunday.

ASOS Premier customers paying £9.95 a year get free next day and nominated day delivery on all orders above £10.

However, the next-day delivery service is excluded for all customers during a bank holiday.

Are other retailers closing for the Queen’s funeral?

Several major retailers have confirmed they will close for the day on Monday as a mark of respect to the Queen.

Major supermarkets including Aldi, Asda, Lidl, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose will all shut their largest stores.

Some smaller stores will remain open to ensure those watching the funeral can have access to food and water on the day.