Kourtney Kardashian speaks out about how Travis Barker urged her to embrace curves

Kourtney Kardashian is ‘channelling that queen energy’ thanks to her husband Travis Barker

In episode three of The Kardashians, Kourtney discusses the changes in her body from IVF treatment.

The 43-year-old reality star from Calabasas spoke openly about her weight gain and how her husband Travis Barker has helped her feel more confident in her body.

In the latest episode of the Hulu series, Kourtney is getting ready for her Bustle photo shoot. Speaking to her assistants Kourtney explains how her body has changed after eight months of IVF.

Kourtney and Blink 182 drummer Travis started officially dating in 2021. The couple got engaged shortly after and married on 22 May in Italy. The Poosh founder and musician have shared their IVF journey on the show.

Talking about her changing body Kourtney said,

“Eight months of IVF treatment has definitely taken a toll on my body mentally and physically…it’s taken a lot to get me to the place of feeling really comfortable and happy with the changes.

Everyone always comments, like in every photo, I’m pregnant, and obviously, we wish that, but if it’s in God’s plan, then it is,”.

The mother of three continued, “Every day, Travis is like, ‘you’re perfect.’ If I make one complaint he’s like, ‘you’re perfect, you’re so fine…you’re so fine, you’ve never been better,’ and now I’m like, I’m so into it”.

"Having a partner who’s so supportive of me and always complimenting me no matter what, it’s just like helped me to really embrace the changes, and actually to the point where I love the changes now."

Kourtney also spoke about when she was smaller and how looking through photos of her skinnier self she feels “it’s cringey”. Explaining that in the past she would get “super anxious” due to being in toxic relationships.

“When I’m super skinny, just know I’m not happy, “ she said.

Kourtney dated media personality Scott Disick and father to her children, on and off from 2006 to 2015. They now co-parent Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

Beaming with happiness Kourtney said: “I also love being curvier. It’s just channelling that queen energy and embracing the woman that I am.”

Before marrying rocker Travis, Kourtney previously dated model Younes Bendjima for two years and was linked to Justin Bieber.

