Kourtney Kardashian has revealed why she is still living separately from husband Travis Barker, five months after the couple wed.

Kourtney, 43, married Travis, 46, in a lavish wedding in Italy back in May.

The reality television star has since revealed the couple are living in separate homes as they work out how to blend their families.

Kourtney Kardashian shares three children Mason, 12, Penelope, 10 and Reign, 7, with her ex-husband Scott Disick.

As well as Kourtney’s children,Travis Barker, who is the drummer for the band Blink-182, shares Landon, 18, Alabama, 16 and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23, with his ex-partner Shanna Moakler.

Kourtney Kardashian appeared on the Dear Media’s Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast to speak to host Amanda Hirsch about how the couple are attempting to blend their families and households.

Kourtney said: “For the most part… we’re getting those things in place.

“We do family dinner every Sunday night with all the kids at his house.”

The eldest of the Kardashian children said that she and husband Travis Barker are making plans to finally move in together, adding: “there will be [a joint house]”.

Kourtney Kardashian confirmed on the podcast that she does live in the same neighbourhood as her husband, before giving the reason why they are yet to combine their households.

Kourtney said: “we want our kids to also feel comfortable and they have both lived in their homes their whole lives, for the most part, and they each have their rooms.

“And we are a block away.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were first seen together in 2021 before marrying in 2022

Kourtney said that this was a “special time” for their families as they worked at becoming one household.

The Poosh founder also shared how they manage to make their marriage work, saying: “there’s still nights when we’ll stay at each other’s houses in-between”

She also added how the couple makes time for each other during the day, telling Amanda Hirsch: “But I get up at 6 in the morning and I carpool every morning.

“And then I go straight to his house and have matcha, he has it ready for me. And then we have matcha and talk and hangout and workout together and then we start our day.”

Kourtney explained that “no matter what” Travis Barker will stop at her house every night.