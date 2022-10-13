Mimi Webb was chosen to perform at the Platinum Party at the Palace to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Mimi Webb has announced a huge European tour for her upcoming album Amelia.

The singer-songwriter from Canterbury will headline 30 shows in March and April 2023.

The 22-years-old already has a number of hit singles, including House on Fire and Reasons, however Amelia will be her debut album.

Mimi Webb performs on the main stage during day three of the TRNSMT Festival at Glasgow Green on July 10, 2022 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

This comes after the success of her EP, Seven Shades of Heartbreak, which included singles Dumb Love and Good Without.

Here is everything you need to know about Mimi Webb’s upcoming album and tour, Amelia.

What has Mimi Webb said about the Amelia album and tour?

Mimi posted the album cover, which has a picture of the singer wearing a gold ‘Amelia’ necklace, to Instagram yesterday.

She told her 239K followers that the album would show the “best version” of herself, adding that she was excited for her fans to meet “Amelia”.

The caption read: “I never thought this day would come… today I’m announcing my debut album Amelia, this is something I’ve been working on for a very long time and everything I’ve been doing has lead to this very moment! I’m growing as a person everyday and learning so much from this crazy journey, but one of the main lessons is to always follow your heart.

“This album is the best version of me and I want you all to accept vulnerability without judgement while you listen to this record. This is an album about Mimi Webb but also about Amelia and I can’t wait for you to meet her.

“Amelia is out March 3. Pre-save/order at the link in my bio.”

The House on Fire singer also posted a short video to the social media platform, which showed a compilation of her previous live performances.

She described the European tour as “a new chapter”.

How can I get tickets for Mimi Webb’s Amelia tour?

Tickets go on general sale on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

However Mimi announced: “UK and Ireland legends can preorder my album now to get access to the tour presale on Oct 18th and be the first ones to get your tickets”.

If you want access to presale, you can pre-order CDs, vinyls, cassettes and more online .

Mimi Webb performs at The Roxy during her headlining tour on September 28, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Epic Records)

How much will tickets be for Mimi Webb’s Amelia tour?

Each venue will charge a different price, and prices within the venue will vary depending on ticket type (balcony, standing or seating).

On the Ulster Hall website, the Belfast gig is priced from £25.50 to £84.

The Plymouth Pavillions has a set price of £23.90 for the show, whilst Dublin’s 3Olypmia Theatre states that prices start at €22.

All O2 venues have not released a price.

Where will Mimi Webb be performing on her Amelia tour?

Shoko Madrid in Madrid, Spain - Saturday, March 11, 2023

Razzmatazz 2 in Barcelona, Spain - Sunday, March 12, 2023

Plaza in Winterthur, Switzerland - Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Technikum in München, Germany - Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Flex in Vienna, Austria - Thursday, March 16, 2023

Niebo in Śródmieście, Poland - Saturday, March 18, 2023

Hole44 in Berlin, Germany - Sunday, March 19, 2023

Mojo Club in Hamburg, Germany - Monday, March 20, 2023

Fryshuset Klubben in Stockholm, Sweden - Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Vulkan Arena in Oslo, Norway - Thursday, March 23, 2023

Pumpehuset in Copenhagen, Denmark - Friday, March 24, 2023

Melkweg in Amsterdam, Netherlands - Sunday, March 26, 2023

La Madeleine in Brussels, Belgium- Monday, March 27, 2023

Die Kantine in Cologne, Germany - Wednesday, March 29, 2023

La Maroquinerie in Paris, France - Thursday, March 30, 2023

University Of East Anglia in Norwich, United Kingdom - Saturday, April 1, 2023

O2 City Hall Newcastle in Newcastle Upon Tyne, United Kingdom - Monday, April 3, 2023

O2 Academy Glasgow in Glasgow, United Kingdom - Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Ulster Hall in Belfast, United Kingdom - Thursday, April 6, 2023

3Olympia Theatre in Dublin, Ireland - Friday, April 7, 2023

Liverpool Guild Of Students in Liverpool, United Kingdom - Monday, April 10, 2023

O2 Victoria Warehouse in Stretford, United Kingdom - Tuesday, April 11, 2023

O2 Academy Sheffield in Sheffield, United Kingdom- Friday, April 14, 2023

O2 Academy Leeds in Leeds, United Kingdom - Saturday, April 15, 2023

Rock City in Nottingham, United Kingdom - Monday, April 17, 2023

O2 Academy Birmingham in Birmingham, United Kingdom - Tuesday, April 18, 2023

O2 Academy Bristol in Bristol, United Kingdom -Thursday, April 20, 2023

Plymouth Pavilions in Plymouth, United Kingdom - Friday, April 21, 2023

O2 Academy Bournemouth in Bournemouth, United Kingdom - Saturday, April 22, 2023

O2 Academy Brixton in London, United Kingdom - Monday, April 24, 2023

British singer Mimi Webb performs during the Platinum Party at Buckingham Palace on June 4, 2022 as part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations(Photo by DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Who is Mimi Webb?

Mimi Webb signed with Epic Records in Los Angeles in 2019, and subsequently released her debut single Before I Go in April 2020.

She rose to wider fame when Charlie D’Amelio featured the debut single in one of her TikTok videos in April 2020.

Mimi then created her own TikTok account, which currently has a following of 1.3 million.

The Canterbury-born singer has since released nine singles; three of which came part of her Seven Shades of Heartbreak EP, and two which will feature on her upcoming album Amelia.

Her latest single, Ghost of You, was released just last week.

Last year, she was chosen to perform at the Platinum Party at the Palace to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

This year, Mimi has performed live at a number of large events including BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend, Capital’s Summertime Ball, TRNSMT, and Boardmasters.