Helen Skelton’s ex-husband shares baby news six months after splitting and leaving the family home

Helen Skelton, 39, faces new heartache after learning that her ex-husband Richie Myler is expecting a baby with his new girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill, six months after the marriage breakdown.

The Countryfile presenter from Leeds was reportedly told of the news before it was shared on Stephanie’s social media.

Helen and Leeds Rhinos player Richie split in April 2022 after eight years of marriage and just four months after Helen had given birth to their daughter.

The former Blue Peter presenter broke her social media silence by sharing a sweet snap of three children watching TV on her Instagram stories, she captioned the post: “A life with brothers”.

Helen Skelton attends the ITV Palooza 2019 at the Royal Festival Hall on November 12, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

The exes share Ernie, Louie, and Elise together.

Advertisement

A friend of Richie’s told The Sun: “Stephanie and Richie are obviously thrilled. They have moved very quickly but are extremely happy together.

“The timing of the pregnancy may raise a few eyebrows though. It is obviously such a huge step, and one made remarkably quickly off the back of Helen and Richie’s eight-year marriage ending”.

The Strictly Come Dancing star and rugby player are said to be maintaining cordial relations. The source also said: “Helen is so happy at the moment.

Helen Skelton attends the Pride of Manchester Awards (Getty Images)

Advertisement

“She is loving every second of Strictly Come Dancing, and is far too busy — and probably knackered — to be worrying about her ex.”

Businesswoman Stephanie is the daughter of Leeds Rhinos president Andrew Thikill, and reportedly already showing signs of a baby bump.

Helen is currently starring in Strictly with pro-dancer Gorka Marquez and fans have taken to social media to show their support.

Helen Skelton leads a group of young people from the PEEK Project in Glasgow to the summit of Ben Nevis on October 11, 2019

One wrote: “Hope you win it "Helz", oh and more of you on Ch4 RL, a breath of fresh air, way superior than the dinosaurs at Sly.”

Advertisement