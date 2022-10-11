The Winchesters is fantasy drama series and prequel to Supernatural which ran for 15 seasons

The Winchesters is a new fantasy series set in the same universe as Supernatural, but decades earlier. Supernatural aired in the US from 2005-2020, and followed two brothers, Sam and Dean, and they followed in their father’s footsteps, becoming demon hunters and protecting the world from supernatural threats.

Executive producers Robbie Thompson and Jensen Ackles have said that there will be plenty of Supernatural cameos throughout the series, though they will not change the history of the original show.

The Winchesters

What is The Winchesters about?

The Winchesters is set in the 1970s, roughly 30 years before the events of Supernatural began. Dean Winchester, one of the antagonists of Supernatural narrates this prequel series which follows the story of how his parents John Winchester and Mary Campbell met and fell in love.

The couple spent their lives fighting monsters together and searching for their fathers. The series sees John return home from fighting in Vietnam when a strange encounter spurs him to search for his father. He then meets Mary, a demon hunter who is also looking for her dad.

Advertisement

Who is the cast of The Winchesters?

Jensen Ackles will reprise his role as Dean Winchester in the role of the series narrator. Dean Winchester was one of two main characters in Supernatural, appearing in all 327 episodes alongside his brother Sam, played by Jared Padalecki. Ackles will also be recognisable to The Boys fans as he played Soldier Boy in the latest instalment of the Amazon series.

Other The Winchesters cast members include:

Meg Donnelly as Mary Campbell

Drake Rodger as John Winchester

Bianca Kajlich as Millie Winchester

Demetria McKinney as Ada Monroe

Nida Khurshid as Latika Desai

Jojo Fleites as Carlos Cervantez

Sam and Dean Winchester in Supernatural

When is The Winchesters release date?

Advertisement

The Winchesters will be released in the US on 11 October on the CW Channel - episodes will be released weekly. Episodes will also be available to stream in the US on the CW app.

A UK release date for The Winchesters has not been confirmed yet, though when it is released it is likely to air on E4 as is the case for other CW shows such as Batwoman.

Is there a trailer?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

Advertisement

How can you watch The Winchesters in the UK?

While The Winchesters will not air in the UK yet, it is possible to watch the show this side of the Atlantic. Using a virtual private network (VPN) will allow UK viewers to access websites that are only supposed to be accessible in specific regions - this is because a VPN disguises your location.

Using a VPN will enable users to access The CW channel online and stream The Winchesters for free on the website. Other shows on The CW that can be accessed in the UK using a VPN include Superman and Lois, The Flash, Riverdale, and All American.