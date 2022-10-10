Shirley Henderson stars in psychological thriller The House Across the Street, previously titled The Winter Child

The House Across The Street, a new psychological thriller about a woman obsessed with a missing child, is coming to Channel 5 on Monday 17 October.

The series, which was previously called The Winter Child, is set to star Shirley Henderson and Craig Parkinson amongst others.

Here’s everything you need to know about The House Across the Street.

What is it about?

The House Across the Street follows Claudia, a reclusive woman who becomes increasingly obsessed with the case of a missing child who lived nearby.

The official Channel 5 synopsis explains that “when a young child in her community goes missing, Claudia becomes embroiled in the case and fixated on uncovering the truth - however, her fascination quickly begins to turn to obsession, not only with what happened to Emily, but also with the Winter family at the heart of the case.”

As her obsession grows, Claudia starts a relationship with George, a teacher at the school she works in – but gets pulled deeper and deeper into a deceptively complex mystery.

Who stars in The House Across the Street?

Craig Parkinson as George and Shirley Henderson as Claudia in The House Across the Street, sat by a tree and wrapped up warm (Credit: Channel 5/Clapperboard)

Shirley Henderson plays Claudia, the reclusive nurse who starts to obsess over a missing child. Henderson is a prolific actor, and you might recognise her from films like Trainspotting and See How They Run; she’s perhaps best known, though, for her roles in the Harry Potter film series and for playing Babu Frik in Star Wars. She was also in the best Doctor Who episode, Love & Monsters.

Craig Parkinson plays George, the teacher who starts a relationship with Claudia. Parkinson is best known for his role in Line of Duty, where he played the bent copper ‘Dot’ Cottan, but you might also recognise him from roles in Doctor Who, Death in the Warehouse, Misfits, Hullraisers, and Everything I Know About Love. And that’s just the past year! He’s a busy actor.

Owen and Sabine Winter, parents of missing child Emily, are played by Ian-Lloyd Anderson (Game of Thrones, Derek) and Lisa Dwyer Hogg (Silent Witness, The Irregulars).

They’re joined by Sara Powell (Doctor Who, Death in Paradise), Ronan Leahy (Batman Begins), and Luke Griffin (1893) amongst others. Myah Mason plays Emily Winter, the missing child.

Who writes and directs The House Across the Street?

Giuli Sandler created and wrote The House Across the Street. Sandler has previously written White House Farm and the Paramount+ series Savage River.

Is there a trailer for The House Across the Street?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch it?

The House Across the Street begins on Channel 5 at 9pm on Monday 17 October, with the second episode airing on Tuesday 18 October.

The series will air Monday/Tuesday on consecutive weeks, with all episodes available to watch on My5.

How many episodes is The House Across The Street?

There are four episodes of The House Across the Street, each around 50 minutes long.

Haven’t I heard of this show before…?

The House Across the Street – previously titled The Winter Child – might remind you of Amy Adams movie The Woman in the Window, the Jennifer Lawrence movie The House at the End of the Street, or the Kristen Bell parody of them all, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window.

Why should I watch The House Across the Street?