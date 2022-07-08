Filming for the fourth season, which will see Karl Urban reprise his role as antihero William ‘Billy’ Butcher is expected to begin in August

It’s been one heck of a season for The Boys.

From epic battles, gory moments, turning into Supes and shocking gross-out scenes, fans have been left reeling waiting to find out what will happen next to the Seven.

The anticipated Season three finale that aired on Amazon Prime Video on 8 July left a lot of questions that need to be answered.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Boys season 4.

When is The Boys season 3 finale?

The Boys season 3 finale dropped on Amazon Prime Video on 8 July.

This means you can now binge watch the entire season.

Jack Quaid (Hughie Campbell) and Jensen Ackles (Soldier Boy) in The Boys season 3 (Pic: Amazon Studios)

How many espiodes are in season 3 of They Boys?

There are eight episodes in total for season 3 of The Boys, with the eight episode being the explosive finale.

Will there be a season 4 of The Boys?

The good news is that there will be a season 4 of The Boys.

The Boys season 3 will be dropping on Amazon Prime Studios on 3 June (Pic: Amazon Studios)

The show was officially renewed on 10 June, one week after the season 3 premiere.

Showrunner Eric Kripke said in a statement: “Speaking for the cast and crew, we’re so grateful to Sony, Amazon and most of all the fans for embracing the show and allowing us to make more.

"We’re thrilled to continue Butcher and the Boys’ fight against Homelander and the Seven, as well as comment on the insane world we’re living in. Also, this is the first time in history that exploding genitalia has led to further success."

What is the rumoured release date for season 4?

There has been no confirmed release date as of yet, with season 3 just wrapping on 8 July.

Season 3 took 21-months to drop, due to delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, so it’s expected season 4 will have a quicker turnaround.

Speaking to Collider , Karl Urban who plays Billy Butcher confirmed when filming would start.

"I think August 22nd, we’re going to be starting season four

He added: "It’s a fun gang to play with, we work hard and play hard, and I can’t wait to see where they take the characters from where we leave them at the end of this season.”

There is speculation that The Boys season 4 may be released by the end of 2023.

What is the plot for season 4?

Beware season 3 spoilers below.

The finale for season 3 left many unanswered questions that will be picked up in season 4.

The Boys season 3 sees Homelander continue on his path of destruction

With Soldier Boy put on Ice, Homelander (Antony Starr) has no one left to rein him in and grows even more unhinged.

His growing popularity in the far right movement and the company of his son Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) has only emboldened him further.

We can expect The Boys however to be more united, with Starlight (Erin Moriarty) joining the group after leaving the Seven.

Along with Hughie (Jack Quaid), Butcher (Karl Urban), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Kapon), and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) they are more focused than ever.

Butcher’s failing health, after using so much temporary compound V, is catching up with him.

Will he be able to finally defeat his nemesis Homelander before it’s too late?

Who could return for The Boys season 4 cast?

Whilst Amazon Prime Video has not yet released a cast list, we can expect some of our favourite characters to return to The Boys.

Karl Urban who plays Billy Butcher, Jack Quaid who plays Hughie Campbell and Erin Moriarty who plays Starlight are expected to pick up where they left off.

Antony Starr is also expected to be reprising his role as Homelander, with Chace Crawford as The Deep and Tomer Capone as Asley Barrett expected to also return.

This is the predicted cast list of The Boys season 4:

Karl Urban: Billy Butcher

Jack Quaid: Hughie Cambell

Erin Moriarty: Annie/Starlight

Karen Fukuhara: Kimiko

Laz Alonso: Mother’s Milk

Claudia Doumit: Victoria Neuman

Tomer Kapon: Frenchie

Antony Starr: Homelander

Jessie T Usher: A-Train

Chace Crawford: The Deep

Colby Minifie: Ashley Barrett