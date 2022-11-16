Disney+ series Limitless With Chris Hemsworth follows the Marvel star as he takes part in brutal challenges to test his physical and mental strength

Limitless With Chris Hemsworth is a National Geographic scientific documentary series on Disney+. The series is not related to the 2011 sci-fi thriller starring Bradley Cooper, or the later spin-off series, which explored what would happen if you could unlock 100% of your brain’s potential.

The Disney+ series does follow a similar thread, but it is focused on the body more than the mind, and is based wholly on scientific fact rather than Hollywood fantasy.

Limitless With Chris Hemsworth

What is Limitless With Chris Hemsworth about?

Limitless seeks to discover the full potential of the human body to see if it is possible to reverse ageing, defeat illness, and extend our strength beyond conventional limits. Action star Chris Hemsworth, who has had to keep himself pretty fit to play the role of a superhero, will take on a series of endurance challenges to see how he can improve his performance.

The series is written and produced by Darren Aronofsky, the director of Requiem for a Dream, Black Swan, and the Whale, and The Good Nurse producer. Aronofsky aims to shatter conventional wisdom about the human body as Hemsworth is put to the test in a series of Herculean trials.

Advertisement

Limitless could rewrite the rules on how to better, and for longer, as Hemsworth attempts to find new ways to regenerate damage, maximise strength, build resilience, and improve his mind.

Chirs Hemsworth attempts a 100 foot rope climb

Who is Chris Hemsworth?

Chris Hemsworth, aged 39, is an Australian action movie star and middle brother of fellow actors Luke and Liam Hemsworth. He is best known for playing the Marvel superhero Thor, most recently in Love and Thunder.

He has also featured in Snow White and the Huntsman, he played James Hunt in the racing biopic Rush, Owen Chase in In the Heart of the Sea, and Captain Mitch Nelson in war film 12 Strong. Now approaching 40, Chris will have to come to terms with the fact that he won’t be at peak physical condition forever as his body ages. Yet, he is determined to push himself past his limits in six different brutal challenges to see how far he can go.

What challenges does Chris Hemsworth do in Limitless?

Advertisement

In the first episode, Chris will take on stress, completing a crane walk over the 344 foot tall Crown Towers in Perth - he’ll also join the fire brigade as they put out a blaze, and take part in a ‘stress pool’, where he attempts to swim underwater with his arms and legs tied together.

Next, Chris will deal with shock as he swims in the icy water of Norway, whilst in episode three he will fast for four days, though he’ll still have to take on fitness challenges. In episode four, Chris tests his strength with an epic 100 foot rope climb, and in the fifth episode he puts his memory to the test, going off-grid in the wilderness without a GPS or map.

The final episode of the series sees Chris face up to his own mortality, wearing an ageing suit and spending three days in a retirement village where he will experience what it’s like to live through old age.

Is there a trailer for Limitless With Chris Hemsworth?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

Advertisement

When is the release date of Limitless With Chris Hemsworth?