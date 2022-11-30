Sheridan Smith stars in a new comedy from the creator of Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps

Sheridan Smith as Rosie Molloy and Ardal O’Hanlon as Conall, empty bottles on the table in front of them (Credit: Mark Johnson/Hartswood Films/Sky UK)

Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything, a new comedy starring Sheridan Smith, is coming to Sky Comedy and NOW TV on Wednesday 7 December.

The series, which also stars Ardal O’Hanlon and Pauline McLynn, follows a woman with an addiction problem, trying her best to give up absolutely everything – but questioning who she is without her addictions.

Here’s everything you need to know about Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything.

What’s it about?

The official synopsis for Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything explains that “Rosie Molloy is addicted to everything. Smoking, alcohol, Terry’s Chocolate Oranges, Xanax, Adderall, caffeine… the list goes on. After an embarrassing incident at her brother Joey’s wedding, she wakes up in hospital and decides to change her life by ‘giving up everything’.”

“But as Rosie juggles her father’s ill health and the possibility of losing her job, she has the dawning realisation that her addictions are destroying everything - her friendships, her family and her work life. Harder still is the realisation that perhaps it isn’t the addictions that are the problem. If Rosie really does give up everything, will she still be Rosie?”

Who stars in Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything?

Sheridan Smith plays Rosie Molloy, who’s planning on giving up everything. Smith is a prolific actor, having appeared in Four Lives, No Return, and The Teacher this year alone; you might also recognise her from previous roles in The Royle Family and The Moorside.

Ardal O’Hanlon plays Conall Molloy, Rosie’s dad. Best known for appearing in comedies like Father Ted and Derry Girls, you might also recognise O’Hanlon from a recent appearance on Taskmaster, and of course for his tenure as the detective on Death in Paradise. (If you were wondering, O’Hanlon is 57 and Smith is 41.)

Pauline McLynn plays Win Molloy, Rosie’s mum. You’ll recognise McLynn from Father Ted, where she played Mrs Doyle, as well as from lead roles in Shameless and Eastenders. She’s also appeared in supporting roles in Trollied, PramFace, and Doctor Who amongst others.

They’re joined by Lewis Reeves (Unforgotten, I May Destroy You), Leah MacRae (River City, Grownups), Oliver Wellington (Timewasters, Brassic), and Adelle Leonce (A Discovery of Witches) amongst others.

Who writes and directs?

The series was written and created by Susan Nickson, who’s best known for creating Grownups and Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps. Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything is Nickson’s first new series since Two Pints of Lager ended in 2011, and her first screen credit at all since writing two episodes of Birds of a Feather in 2016.

The series is directed by David Sant, an actor, writer, and director who has previously worked on shows like Benidorm, Home, and Jonathan Creek. He’s also a former acrobat, played an alien in Doctor Who in 2005, and voiced Pingu for three years.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can watch the trailer for Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything right here.

When and how can I watch it?

Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything will be released on Sky Comedy on Wednesday 7 December, with the full series available to watch as a boxset on NOW TV immediately. The first episode will air at 10pm on linear television.

How many episodes are there?

There are six episodes to the first series of Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything, each of which are around half an hour long.

Will there be a second series?

It’s of course too early to say at the moment, but we’ll update this piece with the relevant information as soon as Sky makes it available.

Why should I watch Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything?

