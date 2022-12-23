Death in Paradise returns for its second ever Christmas special

Following on from the success of its first ever Christmas special last year , Death in Paradise is returning once again with a festive instalment of the Caribbean crime drama. Tim Key, Executive Producer of the detective series, filmed on the French Caribbean Island of Guadeloupe , has said that the episode promises to be “something very different this year”.

This is everything you need to know.

Advertisement

What’s the plot of the Death in Paradise Christmas special?

The Death in Paradise festive special will see Christmas in Saint Marie take a spooky turn when an old case of Selwyn’s comes back to haunt him after a true crime podcaster on the hunt for a missing child is murdered.

Advertisement

According to the BBC, Marlon is forced to “spend the night in a haunted house” and Darlene “takes a hard look at her life choices”. Love could also potentially be in the air for Neville after a chance encounter in an airport car park.

Will you be tuning in for the second Death in Paradise Christmas special? (Photo: BBC)

Advertisement

The official synopsis from the BBC reads: “A podcaster is murdered whilst investigating the disappearance of a child. It’s a case that’s haunted Selwyn for many years, and now Neville and the team must lay its ghost to rest.”

Executive Producer of the detective series Tim Key said: "We had been wanting to do a Death in Paradise Christmas special for years and so to be starting production on our second one this year is brilliant. We’ve got a fantastic story which comes loaded with all the mystery, intrigue and surprise that our fans love to see."

Who is in the cast?

Advertisement

The Death in Paradise Christmas special will of course star series regulars like Ralf Little (The A Word, Borderline) as D.I Neville Parker, Don Warrington (The Five, Henry IX) as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson, Elizabeth Bourgine (Maigret, The Madame Blanc Mysteries) as Catherine Bordey, Tahj Miles (Small Axe, Class Dismissed) a Officer Marlon Pryce, Shantol Jackson (Sprinter, Yardie) as D.S Naomi Thomas and Ginny Holder ( The Capture , MotherFatherSon) as Darlene Curtis for the second ever festive feature length special.

Alongside the familiar faces, viewers can also expect to see guest stars Les Dennis ( Countdown , Coronation Street ) and Siobhan McSweeney ( Derry Girls , Holding ) spending their Christmas in the Caribbean.

Advertisement

Siobhan McSweeney attends the “Derry Girls” photocall during the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival 2019 at BFI Southbank on April 14, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Other guest stars for the Christmas special and the upcoming new series also include:

When is it on TV - how can I watch?

Advertisement

Fans of Death in Paradise will be able to watch the 2022 Christmas special on Boxing Day, which is Monday 26 December. It will air on BBC One at 9pm, with the episode to be made available on the BBC iPlayer after being broadcast for those who might miss it live on the TV.