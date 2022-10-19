Season 3 of sci-fi series War of the Worlds has landed on Disney+ and will follow events in France and Britain in the fallout of an alien invasion

War of the Worlds takes place in modern day Britain and France in the aftermath of the alien invasion which wiped out almost all of the Earth’s population in the first season. The series is a modern retelling of H.G. Wells’s classic 1898 novel about a Martian invasion of Earth.

The novel was previously adapted into the 2005 Steven Spielberg film starring Tom Cruise, Dakota Fanning, and Tim Robbins, which was set in New Jersey. The Disney+ series has deviated quite far from the source material, with the latest season expected to feature wormholes, time travel, and mass hallucinations.

What is the plot of War of the Worlds season 3?

Season three follows survivors of the alien invasion with many survivors beginning to experience hallucinations. Meanwhile, strange activity is detected at a black hole and Catherine Durand travels to another world. As the survivors continue their war with the aliens, Earth is once again at risk of total destruction.

Who is in the cast of War of the Worlds?

Daisy Edgar-Jones as Emily Gresham

Gabriel Byrne as Bill Ward

Elizabeth McGovern as Helen Brown

Léa Drucker as Catherine Durand

Adel Bencherif as Colonel Mustafa Mokrani.

Emilie de Preissac as Sophia Durand

Natasha Little as Sarah Gresham.

Ty Tennant as Tom Gresham.

Stéphane Caillard as Chloe Dumont

Stephen Campbell Moore as Jonathan Gresham

Where was War of the Worlds season 3 filmed?

The series was filmed across locations in France and the UK - filming took place in August this year in Newport, Wales with much of the production being filmed at the city’s civic centre and some scenes being filmed in the street. Other filming locations include Bristol, Cardiff, and Greater London.

H.G. Wells’s novel was set in the town of Woking in southern England and was written when the author was living there. The Disney+ adaptation has changed the setting of the series and brought the story into the modern day.

Is there a trailer for War of the Worlds season 3?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

When is the release date of War of the Worlds season 3?

Season three of War of the Worlds originally aired in France between 5 September and 26 September. There are eight episodes in season three - all of season three was released on Disney+ on Wednesday 19 October. All of season one and two are also available to watch on Disney+ now.

Will there be a season 4 of War of the Worlds?

