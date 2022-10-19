James Corden stars in Mammals, a new dramedy about relationships and infidelity from playwright Jez Butterworth, coming to Amazon Prime in November

Mammals, a new dramedy starring James Corden, is coming to Amazon Prime Video on Friday 11 November.

The series, which also stars Colin Morgan and Sally Hawkins, was written by Britannia creator Jez Butterworth. It’s Corden’s first dramatic acting role in some time, with his last such performance having been

Here’s everything you need to know about Mammals.

What is it about?

The official Amazon Prime Video synopsis reveals that Mammals follows “Jamie, a chef whose world implodes when he discovers shocking secrets about his pregnant wife, Amandine. Jamie finds himself hunting for answers with the help of his brother-in-law Jeff – but through this hunt, the cracks in Jeff’s marriage to Jamie’s sister Lue also widen.”

The synopsis goes on to explain that “revelations and secrets come to light as the complexity of modern marriage and fidelity are exposed,” and asks “in a world of eight billion, what happens after we’ve found ‘the one’? Can we stay true to the promises we strive to keep when, after all, aren’t we all just Mammals?”

Who stars in Mammals?

James Corden as Jamie Buckingham and Melia Kreiling as Amandine Buckingham, sat looking pensive on park bench (Credit: Luke Varley)

James Corden stars as Jamie, a chef whose world implodes. Corden, of course, is best known now as a talk show host and celebrity personality, but as an actor you might know him from Gavin & Stacey, The History Boys, or Fat Friends.

Melia Kreiling stars as Amandine, Jamie’s wife. Prior to her role in Mammals, Kreiling had appeared in Filthy Rich and The Borgias.

Sally Hawkins stars as Lue, Jamie’s sister. Hawkins is a prolific actor, and you might recognise her from the Paddington movies, or from The Shape of Water, or perhaps from Submarine. Mammals will be her first television role since the 2016 series The Hollow Crown.

Colin Morgan stars as Jeff, Jamie’s brother-in-law and close confidant. Morgan is probably still best known for his lead role in Merlin, but you might also recognise him from the sci-fi drama Humans, the crime thriller The Fall, or from Kenneth Branagh’s Oscar-nominated movie Belfast.

They’re joined by Henry Lloyd-Hughes (Marriage, The Inbetweeners) and Samuel Anderson (Landscapers, Doctor Who).

Who writes and directs?

Jez Butterworth has written and created Mammals. Butterworth is best known as a playwright – he wrote Mojo, Jerusalem, and The Ferryman, to pick three notable examples – though he’s written for film and TV a number of times as well. He was creator of and lead writer on Britannia, the Sky historical epic, and worked on the films Spectre, Ford v Ferrari, and the upcoming Indiana Jones 5.

The series is directed by Stephanie Laing, who’s previously worked on the HBO Max sci-fi series Made for Love, and the Apple TV+ drama Physical.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch it?

Mammals will be released as a boxset on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 11 November. All six episodes will be available at once.

How many episodes is Mammals?

There are going to be six episodes to Mammals, each around an hour long.

