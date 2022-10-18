These are the highest rated films and TV shows available to watch on Disney+ now, including Toy Story and Gravity Falls

Disney is a behemoth of popular culture - the company owns several huge film studios including Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures. Therefore, the content available on streaming service Disney+ is vast - it not only owns the full catalogue of classic Disney films, it also has the Star Wars and Marvel properties, and much more.

Rotten Tomatoes is a review aggregation site which provides a Tomatometer score based on critical reviews, and an audience score based on ratings from site users. Movies and shows that are positively reviewed by critics are certified fresh by the site, whilst those that are panned by critics are labelled rotten.

Disney+ has more than 220 million users worldwide, with more than 5 million subscribers in the UK alone, and that number is expected to grow over the next few years. The platform has more than 500 films, 350 TV shows, and dozens of originals, all available to stream now.

Top films and TV shows to watch on Disney+ now

Top 5 films on Disney+

1. Toy Story (1995) Tomatometer: 100% Audience: Score 92%

This family comedy is set in a world where children’s toys come to life, but only when their owners are not looking. Cowboy doll Woody is feels jealous when a spac ranger action figure theatens to usurp him as the favorite toy - though the two toys put their differences aside and form a fast friendship.

2. Stuntman (2021) Tomatometer: 100% Audience Score: 91%

The feature-length documentary follows professional stuntman Eddie Braum as he prepares to recreate an audacious stunt first performed by Evel Knievel - jumping the Snake River Canyon.

3. The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1977) Tomatometer: 100% Audience Score: 88%

The collection of animated shorts based on the works of A.A. Milne follows Winnie the Pooh and his friends Tigger, Eeyore, Piglet, and Rabbit as they embark on exciting adventures in the Hundred Acre Wood.

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

4. Toy Story 2 (1999) Tomatometer: 100% Audience Score: 87%

In this sequel to number one on the list, Woody is stolen by an obsessed toy collector, casuing Buzz and his friends set out on a rescue mission to save Woody and the rest of the roundup before they are sold to a museum and lost forever.

Toy Story 2

5. Pinocchio (1940) Tomatometer: 100% Audience Score: 73%

The second-ever Disney film, is also one of the most popular - this classic tale follows wooden doll Pinocchio, who dreams of becoming a real boy. With the help of his friend, Jiminy Cricket, he sets out to prove himself worthy.

Pinocchio

Top 5 TV shows on Disney+

1. The Muppet Show (1976-1981) Tomatometer: 100% Audience Score: 100%

This classic sketch comedy show featuring iconic muppets, among them Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, and Gonzo, has gone down in history as one of the most loved children’s shows. The series features, musical numbers, special guest stars, and lots of absurdist comedy.

The Muppet Show

2. The Imagineering Story (2019) Tomatometer: 100% Audience Score: 97%

This documentary series goes behind the scenes at Walt Disney Studios for a closer look at the work of the imagineers - Disney’s research and development team. The light-hearted six-part series is probably two parts propaganda to one part historical accuracy, but it’s an interesting and relatively informative watch nonetheless.

The Imagineering Story

3. Gravity Falls (2012-2014) Tomatometer: 100% Audience Score: 96%

The comedy mystery animated series follows Dipper Pines and his twin sister Mabel as they spend their summer break at the strange Gravity Falls, a town where paranormal events are the new normal, and supernatural creatures are as common as cats and dogs.

Gravity Falls

4. Light & Magic (2022) Tomatometer: 100% Audience Score: 96%

Another behind the scenes documentary series - Light & Magic showcases the special effects gurus at Lucasfilm - the company behind the Star Wars franchise. The series explores the innovative use of pracitcal effects on the original Star Wars trilogy as well as the studio’s pioneering use of CGI in Jurassic Park.

Light & Magic

5. Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian (2020) Tomatometer: 100% Audience Score: 94%

One more for luck? Disney Gallery is another documentary about the hard work that goes on behind closed doors. The series features interviews with directors, cast, and crew to explore every aspect of how The Mandalorian was brought to life.

