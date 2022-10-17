Glass Onion: Knives Out mystery sequel UK release date, cast with Daniel Craig, is film on Netflix - trailer
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery sees Daniel Craig’s detective Benoit Blanc head to Greece for his latest case
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is a crime comedy film with an all-star cast coming out in the UK this month. The film will be directed and writtern by Rian Johnson, who helmed the first film, Knives Out, as well as Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi, and sci-fi film Looper.
What is Glass Onion about?
Glass Onion is a sequel to the 2019 film Knives Out but will feature an all-new cast apart from Daniel Craig’s leading man, detective Benoit Blanc. The famed southern American detective will travel to Greece to unravel his next case.
The film is a murder mystery which sees a new group of quirky characters who head of for a retreat on tech billionaire Miles Bron’s private Greek island. When one of them turns up dead, Blanc is called upon to help crack the case. Like the first film, Glass Onion is likely to feature plenty of twists and turns as Blanc attempts to get to the bottom of the mystery and unmask the killer.
Who is in the cast of Glass Onion?
Daniel Craig returns as Benoit Blanc, who he played in Knives Out. Blanc is the shrewd detective who uncovered the culprit behind the death of wealthy patriarch Harlan Thrombey in the first film.
Craig is best known for playing British spy James Bond in five films, hanging up his holster in spectacular fashion in No Time To Die. His other film roles include playing Joe Bang in crime caper Logan Lucky, journalist Mikael Blomkvist in The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, and resistance fighter Tuvia Bielski in Second World War drama Defiance.
- Edward Norton as Miles Bron
- Kate Hudson as Birdie Jay
- Dave Bautista as Duke Cody
- Janelle Monáe as Andi Brand
- Kathryn Hahn as Claire Debella
- Leslie Odom Jr. as Lionel Toussaint
- Jessica Henwick as Peg
- Madelyn Cline as Whiskey
- Noah Segan as Derol
- Jackie Hoffman as Ma
- Dallas Roberts as Devon Debella
- Ethan Hawke as Efficient Man
- Hugh Grant as Phillip
- Stephen Sondheim as himself
- Natasha Lyonne as herself
- Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as himself
- Serena Williams as herself
Is Benoit Blanc gay in Glass Onion?
Director Riahn Johnson confirmed that Craig’s character is queer in Glass Onion. In the film, it is revealed that Blanc is living with a man, who is reportedly played by a well-known actor in a cameo role.
Johnson was asked at London Film Festival if this meant that Blanc was queer, Johnson replied: “Yes, he obviously is.” He added: “There’s nobody in the world I can imagine in bringing me more joy for Benoit Blanc to be with”.
When is the release date of Glass Onion?
Glass Onion will premiere in the UK exclusively in cinemas on 23 November. The film will be released on Netflix one month after its cinema run begins, landing on the streaming platform on 23 December.
Is there a trailer?
Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:
Will there be a Knives Out 3?
Yes, both Rian Johnson and Daniel Craig are already slated to return for a third instalment in the series which is not yet in production. The second sequel, currently known as Knives Out 3, is likely to be released in late 2024 at the earliest.