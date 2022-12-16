Avatar: The Way of the Water is the first of four planned James Cameron sci-fi sequels - this is how the film’s ending sets up Avatar 3

Avatar remains the highest grossing movie of all time, briefly losing the crown to Avengers: Endgame in 2019, but leapfrogging back into the top spot after a shrewd re-release. 13 years after it debuted a sequel to James Cameron’s pioneering sci-fi action film has landed in cinemas.

The film sees Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, and Stephen Lang return, despite the fact that two of their characters died in the first movie. The plot is very similar to the first film in the series, as Jake Sully finds himself defending Pandora and the Na’vi from Colonel Miles Quaritch and the colonisers once again.

As is often the case with these big budget blockbuster franchises, fans are desperate to know if the sequel features a post-credits scene setting up Avatar 3. The second sequel was filmed alongside The Way of the Water and is expected to hit cinemas in two years time. This is everything we know about the Avatar: The Way of the Water ending and how it sets up Avatar 3.

Avatar: The Way of the Water

Is there a post-credits scene in Avatar: The Way of the Water?

Unfortunately The Way of the Water does not have an end credits scene, although the credits are accompanied by some fantastic visual effects and artwork that are worth sticking around for.

Some fans may have been expecting a post-credits scene given that they’re very much in vogue at the minute with big-budget releases. Additionally, the recent re-release of the 2009 Avatar in cinemas featured a glimpse of The Way of the Water in its mid-credits.

This time around, once the credits roll, that’s it. Given that The Way of the Water has a run time of 192 minutes many viewers may be glad to know that they can leave without having to sit through 10 minutes of credits, no matter how good the accompanying visuals are.

What happens at the end of Avatar: The Way of the Water?

The Way of the Water takes place over a decade after the first film, and Jake Sully is now living as a Chief on Pandora with Neytiri and their family. Their peace is disrupted when humans return to Pandora to colonise the planet. Quaritch, who was killed in the first movie, returns, having been cloned as a Na’vi with his memories uploaded before his death.

Quaritch’s son, Spider, who has been stranded on Pandora since the last film, is taken by his father who plans to use him against the Na’vi, prompting Jake and his family to leave their Omaticaya tribe and join the Metkayina people on the coast.

Avatar: The Way of the Water is showing in 3D at the Arc Cinema in Hucknall.

In the final act of the film Quaritch and Jake face off once again, fighting on a whaling ship that begins to sink. Jake Strangles Quaritch until he falls unconscious - Spider saves his father’s life but joins forces with Jake, unable to accept Quaritch’s cruelty. Jake and his family start a new life with the Metkayina by the sea - he promises to continue to fight against the human invaders.

What does the Avatar: The Way of the Water ending mean?

The Way of the Water ending sets the stage for a full-scale off world invasion of Pandora. And, as Quaritch is still alive, he is likely to feature heavily in the second sequel too.

