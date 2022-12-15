New Sony Pictures sci-fi adventure 65 sees Adam Driver stranded on prehistoric Earth after his spaceship somehow crash-lands in the past. The upcoming film is produced by Sam Raimi, director of the Evil Dead franchise, Tobey Maguire Spider-Man trilogy, and the latest Doctor Strange film. A Quiet Place writers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods came on board to direct the film which will arrive in UK cinemas next year. This is everything we know about 65 so far: 65 follows astronaut Mills, played by Adam Driver, whose ship transporting 35 passengers is hit by an asteroid and crash lands on a strange unknown planet inhabited by prehistoric creatures. All those on board except Mills and one child passenger, Koa (Ariana Greenblatt) are killed. The surviving pair eventually realise that the planet they’re stranded on is in fact Earth 65 million years in the past. With only one chance at being rescued, Mills and Koa must battle their way across the ancient terrain, facing off against dinosaurs and other long-extinct predators in a desperate bid for survival. The title refers to the extinction event which wiped out the dinosaurs 65 million years ago - the tagline on the movie’s poster reads ‘65 million years ago prehistoric Earth had a visitor’. It is likely that the extinction threat will be a major plot point in the film. Adam Driver plays Captain Mills, the pilot of a spaceship which set out to find a new habitable land but crashed through time, landing on planet Earth 65 million years ago. He will take the only other survivor of the crash under his wing as he fights to get them both home. Driver is an ex-marine and this is reportedly the first film in which he was able to use the weapons training he learned in his previous career. Driver has been twice nominated for an Oscar - for his roles in BlacKkKlansman, and Marriage Story. He will be best known for playing the villain Kylo Ren in the latest Star Wars trilogy. He also starred as Jacques Le Gris in historical drama The Last Duel, and Maurizio Gucci in House of Gucci. Ariana Greenblatt stars as Koa, a young passenger and the only other survivor of the crash. Greenblatt is a 15 year old actress but already has an impressive list of credits to her name. She played a young Gamora in Marvel film Avengers: Infinity War, starred as Matilda in Netflix action drama Awake, and appeared opposite Jenna Ortega as Daphne Diaz in family comedy series Stuck in the Middle. Chloe Coleman, a 14 year old actress, will also star in 65 in a role which is yet to be revealed. Coleman starred as Skye Carlson in the crime drama series Big Little Lies, and Nevaeh in Amazon Prime comedy Upload. She also has a role in the long-awaited Avatar sequel Way of the Water and is due to appear in the upcoming Dungeons \u0026 Dragons movie. Yes there is, and you can watch it right here: The movie will be released exclusively in cinemas on Friday 10 March 2023 in the UK. There are currently no plans for the film to be released on streaming platforms. This may change after 65’s cinematic release - watch this space for updates on streaming the movie.